Among Us Airship: What Is It? How To Download Among Us Airship Game?

Among Us Airship is the latest game trending on the Internet. For the unversed, Among Us is an online multiplayer game, which introduced the Airship map for its fans. The popular Among Us Airship game is now available for download on your smartphone. Here is everything you need to know about Among Us and how to download it.

Among Us Airship Explained

As noted, Among Us is a popular multi-player social deduction game involving spaceship crew members. Here, the gamers work together to complete tasks, fish out imposters, and simply hit or be hit kind of a game. The popular game recently rolled out the Airship map, rising further up in popularity and demand again.

The new Among Us Airship map update brings in several new features including new tasks, more rooms, ladders, and even a chance to select your room. "Medium star New tasks, hats, and areas to explore, Medium star Accounts for reporting, Medium star Our biggest map yet. Work together and carry out the greatest plan - whether that's as a Crewmate or Impostor," Among Us updated on its Twitter handle.

The updated Among Us Airship also brings to the table the biggest map yet with several new tasks like polishing, emptying trash, and more. Plus, the update brings in improved mobility with moving platforms and other such improvements. Also, fans can check out the Airship Skin Bundle, available for purchase.

🚨 #TheAirship is OUT NOW 🚨



Welcome aboard! Play the new, free Among Us update featuring:

⭐️ New tasks, hats, and areas to explore

⭐️ Accounts for reporting

⭐️ Our biggest map yet



Work together and carry out the greatest plan - whether that's as a Crewmate or Impostor. pic.twitter.com/2GmQIxzQSd — Among Us - The Airship out now! (@AmongUsGame) March 31, 2021

How To Download Among Us Airship?

The Among Us Airship is available on both Android and iOS for download. Do note, there are a couple of minimum requirements to download the latest update. The mobile version will require a minimum of iOS 13 and Android 6 versions to download. Here is how you and update or download the Among Us Airship:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store or the App Store on your smartphone

Step 2: Search for Among Us Airship. If you already have the game on your phone, select update. If not, click on download.

Step 3: The game will automatically download and install the latest version, after which, you can begin exploring the new Among Us Airship.

