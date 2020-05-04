Angry Xbox One User Files Lawsuit Against Microsoft For Faulty Controller News oi-Karan Sharma

It seems that Microsoft Xbox One users in some parts of the world are not happy with the controllers as they have reportedly been suffering from "stick drift" issue similar to the Nintendo's Joy-Cons. An angry gaming enthusiast filed a class-action lawsuit against the company.

As per VGC report, the class-action lawsuit was filed by Donald McFadden on April 28 in Washington. In his complaint, the plaintiff claimed that "Customers experiencing problems after their 90-day warranty expires are paying to repair a known fault," reads the report.

McFadden claims that his Xbox Elite controller witnessed drift within a short time and the replaced controller has also experienced the same issue within three or four months. In some cases, controller moments have been registered when the thumbstick is stationary and even when the controller is untouched. The Xbox Elite controller retails for $180 and it's an apparent reason for users to get upset while facing similar issue repeatedly.

According to VGC report, "the lawsuit claims the potentiometer within the joystick component-the mechanism that translates the physical movement of the thumbstick into movement within a game-contains a design flaw."

"The wiper component of the potentiometer scrapes resistive material off a curved track, resulting in unwanted electrical contact without input from the user," the report added.

The outlet documents show that the plaintiff spent a substantial amount of time trying to fix the error of his own and he believes that the company has missed to identify the defect and conveniently refuses to fix the controllers under warranty.

Numerous users are complaining about stick drift on Xbox One controllers since 2014. McFadden is not the only one who is facing this issue. Since 2014, Microsoft is unable to identify the problem will be an irrational excuse from the company.

"A simple Google search on this issue reveals multiple forum and message boards dedicated to stick drift; YouTube instructional videos of users attempting to fix the issue on their own; and even replacement joystick components from Amazon and other sellers," the filing states.

Nintendo is also facing a similar class-action lawsuit - which was filed by the US lawyers back in July last year.

