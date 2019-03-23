ENGLISH

    Apex Legends in-game currency available only for PS4 in India

    Apex Legends in-game currency is now available in India. here's how you can purchase the Apex Coin.

    By
    |

    EA launch its Apex Legends to take on PUBG and Fortnite and the game has received huge success with more than 50 million users in the very first month. The developers have also introduced the first Season of the game along with Battle Pass. According to Gadgets 360 report, Apex Legends is very close Fortnite in terms of popularity on PS4 and Xbox One. Apex Legends is now ready to receive in-game currency (Apex Coins) which is available for purchase on local retail.

    Apex Legends in-game currency available only for PS4 in India

     

    Do note that, the Apex Coins are limited to selected stores and currently Games The Shop is only selling it. The in-game currency is only available for PS4 and there is no PC or Xbox One Apex Coins are available in India.

    Apex Coins India price list
    Rs 832: 1,000 Apex Coins
    Rs 1,664: 2,000 (+ 150 bonus) Apex Coins 
    Rs 3,330:4000 + (350 bonus) Apex Coins
    Rs 4,995:6000 (+ 700 bonus) Apex Coins
    Rs 8,325:10,000 (+ 1500 bonus) Apex Coins

    For purchasing the Apex Coins you need to visit the Games The Shops' outlets or their website and purchase it with cash or debit credit card. If you are purchasing the Apex Coins from the website then make sure your email ID and phone number are valid because you will receive numerous codes and OTP during your purchase.

    The in-game currency is more expensive on PS4 as compare to PC and Xbox One which starts from Rs 699 and goes up to Rs 6,999. Do not that the Apex Coins are not available for cross-play or cross-buy, you can purchase them for PC or Xbox and use it for PS4, you need to purchase them separately.

    Saturday, March 23, 2019, 13:30 [IST]
