Asphalt 9: Legends up for pre-registration on Google Play Store

Famous French video game publisher Gameloft has been testing Asphalt 9: Legends in some selected countries for a couple of months now. The company has started pre-registration ahead of the global launch of the game. For pre-registration, you have to visit AsphaltLegends.com fill-in your email address and agree to the Terms of Use.

This will let you unlock some rewards to give you a head start over your fellow racers when the game releases, says the company. During each week of the pre-registration period, users will receive new rewards. These rewards can be earned if enough racers register and share it on their Twitter and Facebook accounts. Sharing the pre-registration on your Facebook will get you to earn 20 points and Twitter will get you to earn 10 points.

The first week's rewards are already live and will give all the registered players a gift of Credits which will help them purchase Packs in-game when the Asphalt 9: Legends comes to iOS, Windows and Android devices later this summer.

Players will be able to choose from 49 sports cars from the world's most iconic automotive manufacturers which include Ferrari, Lamborghini, and more. The Asphalt 9: Legends comes with more than 70 tracks with each location stuffed with events. After mastering the tracks in single-player you can test your skills against other real-world racers in real-time. Ata time you can race with 8-players c on a circuit.

This new Asphalt 9: Legends also comes with a number of noticeable changes. Players can tap on the left side of the screen to spin their car, which will allow them to push their opponents off the track. Double tap on the right side of the screen will activate the nitro which will make your ride invincible. Also, players will earn points for pulling off the nitro on time, what the game calls a Perfect Nitro.

Players will also have three control options to choose from. First is Tilt to Steer which will use your phone's gyroscope to control steering, second is Tap to Steer will give you virtual navigation button on the screen. The third one is Touch Drive which will allow you to swipe the screen just like Subway Surfers.

