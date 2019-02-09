Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered all set to release on March 29 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Ubisoft in a surprise announcement has revealed that a remastered version of the most popular game Assassin's Creed 3 is coming soon to everyone. The game is based on the background of the American Revolution. The original Assassin's Creed 3 was released on Xbox 360, PS3, and PC a year after the launch of Assassin's Creed Revelations. The company has announced the remastered game for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

The company made the surprise announcement via its official Twitter handle, the tweet said, "Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered is coming to Xbox One, PS4 & PC on March 29!" The tweet also has an announcement trailer which gives you some glimpse of the game.

While looking at the game trailer we can easily tell that the game gets a 4K visual upgraded with HDR support. This is going to make your gameplay experience more smooth. Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered will include all the DLC content that came after its first launch. The game will include the Benedict Arnold and Hidden Secrets missions, "Tyranny of King Washington" which is an alternative storyline and Assassin's Creed 3: Liberation is based on the freedom struggle of the New Orleans in the 18th century.

According to the trailer the game will be released on March 29, on PS4 Xbox One, and PC. The game is not going to arrive on Nintendo Switch, we don't know why Ubisoft is skipping the Nintendo Switch.