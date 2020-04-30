Assassin's Creed Valhalla Teaser Image Suggest Return Of Hidden Blade News oi-Karan Sharma

Ubisoft is yet to launch its much-awaited Assassin's Creed game, but the company has revealed the following setting for the game in a live-stream. At the end of the stream, the company confirmed that the new Assassin's Creed game will be known as Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which has added Vikings to the gameplay.

The live stream didn't mention a lot of details about the Valhalla except revealing the teaser image of the game. The live stream was conducted with an artist KodeAbdo also known as Bosslogic. The stream shows the setting of the upcoming game which includes a breaded, grizzled Viking warrior with an axe. It looks similar to the one Kartos use in God of War 2018, but definitely not Kartos.

Considering everything, it seems that the upcoming game series will bring elements of combat, naval investigation, and stealthy assassination at the launch. The trailer of the game is set to go live on April 30 at 11 AM ET (8:30 PM IST).

Meanwhile, Assassin's Creed Valhalla was expected to be a massive game and it was reported that more than 10 studios were required to develop the game. After the end of the live stream, Ubisoft Montreal posted a tweet confirming that 15 studios came together to develop the game.

Exciting! An immense congratulations to our studio warriors for all the good work and passion building to that reveal. We’d also like to thank the 14 co-dev studios all around the world. You know who you are, and we’re thankful for your dedication! Skàl! pic.twitter.com/hBPpFZKkrP — Ubisoft Montréal (@UbisoftMTL) April 29, 2020

The image shared with the Twitter post shows a slightly different image as compared to the live stream. The Twitter image gives us a glimpse of the Hidden Blade.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla didn't receive any release date so far. The launch date might be revealed in the trailer video, which is going live today. Meanwhile, Ubisoft is also expected to launch the releasing Watch Dogs Legions this year.

All the new game titles were expected to be launched at the GDC 2020 event. But the event was unfortunately called off due to coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, the event organizers has confirmed that the GDC 2020 is going to kick off on August 4 and it will end on August 6. However, there is a possibility of making last-minute changes with the event.

