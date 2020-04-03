Just In
ASUS Announces E-Gaming Tournament ROG Showdown With $300 Prize Pool
Asus India has created an interesting e-gaming tournament called the ROG Showdown, a perfect getaway for passionate gamers to bust their stress levels when the entire country is fighting against the COVI19 pandemic.
According to the company announcement, the tournament will start from April 3 and end on April 29, 2020. This seems to be a perfect opportunity for gamers to play indoors and battle it out for the ultimate glory.
The ROG Showdown tournament would begin with CSGO scheduled from April 3 till April 5, 2020. The registrations have already started and interested players can take part in the tournament via Asus official website.
The company has also announced that the winner will take away a whopping prize pool of $300 (approx. Rs. 21,000) worth of steam wallet codes. This would be followed by several other tournaments across different titles like PUBG, R6, and LOL. The tournament would also offer ample participation opportunities for squads, teams, and individuals. So in whatever category you want you can participate. Here are the details:
Prize
1st Place - $30 x 5 steam wallet codes
2nd Place - $20 x 5 steam wallet codes
3rd Place - $10 x 5 steam wallet codes
Format
Single Elimination Best of One till and including semi-finals
Best of One for Third Place
Best of Three for Finals
How To Register For Asus ROG Shutdown Tournament
• First, you need to visit the official website of the company by clicking here.
• Then you have to click the 'Register' option from the banner.
• This will open the login page, where you can sign in via Facebook, Steam account, or Google.
• Now, you have to pick an alias which will be displayed throughout the tournament.
• Fill the necessary details and click on the continue button.
• Now, you have to verify your registration by clicking on the link which you are going to receive on the registered email address.
• This will take you to the verification page, click on the Submit button.
• Now you can log in to your account and get access to the tournament page where you can participate.
