Ayaneo Next: Portable Gaming Console More Expensive Than Xbox One X, PS5 News oi-Vivek

Gaming consoles usually cost a lot less than gaming PCs and laptops. However, this is changing slowly as the newly announced Ayaneo Next is one of the most expensive hand-held gaming consoles, which is currently available on the IndieGoGo kickstarted platform.

There are several variants of the Ayaneo Next, while the most affordable model costs $1335 or almost Rs. 1,00,000. This model is based on the AMD 7 5825U APU, which is based on Zen3 architecture and offers eight CPU cores and Radeon Graphics Vega 8 GPU with 2000MHz or 2GHz clock speed.

The device also offers a 512GB SSD and offers connectivity features like Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. The base model comes with 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM while the Ayaneo Next Pro offers 32GB of the same LPDDR4x RAM with 4266MTs speed.

The device has a 7-inch IPS LCD touch display with five-point touch support and a native resolution of 1200x800p. A 47WHr battery powers the gaming console with support for 65W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. The gaming console does have a DisplayPort 1.4, which can output up to 4K resolution at 60fps.

Is It Worth The Money?

For the asking price of around Rs. 1,00,000, the Ayaneo Next is definitely on the expensive side, especially considering the upcoming Steam Deck, which costs less than Rs. 50,000 or $649 and has similar attributes. One advantage of the Ayaneo Next is the fact that it runs on full-fledged Windows OS, hence, connecting the Ayaneo Next to a monitor will make it a regular computer.

If you are in the market for a hand-held gaming console that is powerful and is available in funky colors, you might like the Ayaneo Next. However, if you want a hand-held gaming console that is affordable and feature-rich, we recommend you wait for the Steam Deck.

The Ayaneo Next is currently available for pre-order on Indiegogo, where, the base model is available for around Rs. 95,000, while the high-end Ayaneo Next Pro retails for Rs. 1,06,000, which offers 32GB RAM and 2TB SSD-based storage.

