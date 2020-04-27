Battlefield 5 To Receive Its Last Update In June: All You Need To Know News oi-Karan Sharma

EA Digital Illusion CE AB or DICE has made an important announcement about the Battlefield 5 game. According to the developers, the company will no longer roll out any update for the game title which was launched back in 2018. DICE hinted that the last update for the game would roll out sometime in the summer. The game developers has mentioned that game will not get any further update.

Battlefield 5 Expected Summer Update

The announcement doesn't reveal anything about the summer update. Still, it did note that the last update for the Battlefield 5 will bring new content, weapons, also tweak the game here and there for making it more interesting for the players. According to the report, DICE is planning to roll out the latest update to the game in June this year.

But, it might be possible that the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic might delay the update because the developer is working from home. Meanwhile, it is also reported that the developers are planning to reintroduce its #FridayNightBattlefield servers. It will also make the Throwback Thursdays available for which will allow having a look at pas Battlefield titles.

The game developers are gearing up to improve the anti-cheat system, which will make it fair and equal for all the players without any extra leverage. Moreover, the company is also said to bring the successor of Battlefield 5 in 2022.

The upcoming update is also said to bring Battlefield Currency as the weekly reward. The update will also allow game enthusiasts to unlock the gears which they missed in the past.

Back in February, the game received "Into the Jungle" update. It introduces the chapter six along with some close-quarters combats in the Pacific. The new chapter also brings a new map called Soloman Islands. Let's see what the game developers are going to include with the last update.

