Battlefield Mobile Beta Coming To Android Soon; How To Get Battlefield Mobile On Your Phone? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Battlefield fans - here's good news for you! This popular game is getting a mobile version, Android users for now. Battlefield Mobile beta for Android is coming soon via the Google Play Store. Previous reports suggested gamers would need to wait until 2022 to explore the mobile version of Battlefield. But now, they can check out by the end of this year.

Battlefield Mobile Beta Coming Soon

The beta version of the Battlefield Mobile is tipped to arrive in the coming months, allowing fans and gamers to play it on their phones and tablets. Looking back, Battlefield Mobile was announced back in April and is still under testing and development. While the beta version might arrive in the coming months, the actual launch is tipped to happen next year.

EA, the company behind Battlefield Mobile, announced that Battlefield Mobile beta for Android is in testing. This means beta testers and gamers can explore and try out this popular game on their phones and tablets pretty soon. Moreover, the upcoming beta rollout is tipped to be available worldwide.

The new Android game will offer several in-app purchases, something like Fortnite. Gamers will also be able to purchase a 'battle pass' on this free-to-play game. Presently, there's no word when Battlefield Mobile will arrive on iOS.

How To Get Battlefield Mobile On Your Phone?

Presently, Battlefield Mobile is available for testing in the Philippines and Indonesia. More regions will likely get access to the beta in the coming weeks or months. The FAQ posted on the EA website says the testing will be available in other regions soon. Once it arrives in your region, you can download it on your phone.

Here are the steps to get Battlefield Mobile on your phone:

Step 1: Open Google Play > Search for Battlefield

Step 2: You should be able to find it as "Early Access" on Google Play

Step 3: Select this option and it should automatically download and install on your phone.

Presently, Battlefield Mobile beta can be accessed in the Indian region, at least for some players. Moreover, the exact system specifications haven't been mentioned yet. Moreover, the gamers also won't be allowed to interact with other gamers on the mobile app. Additionally, if you're already a player on the PC version, you won't be able to carry your account here.

Best Mobiles in India