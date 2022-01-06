Just In
BGIS Semi-Finals 2021: When And Where To Watch This Competitive Gaming Event
BGIS is the talk of the town among gamers right now. The ongoing Battlegrounds Mobile India Series or BGIS 2021 is currently at the semi-final stage. In fact, the semi-finals of the BGIS 2021 will begin tomorrow, January 7. This penultimate round of the series will see 24 teams battling to enter the finals to win the ultimate prize.
BGIS Semi-Finals 2021 Explained
Battlegrounds Mobile India is one of the most popular battle royale games in India. Coming from one of the top gaming publishers, Krafton, the BGIS 2021 championship brings in all gamers together. The fierce battle involves a massive prize pool of Rs. 1,00,00,000. What's more, the winner takes home Rs. 50,00,000, making this one of the most competitive games.
As mentioned earlier, the Battleground Mobile India Series 2021 is hosted by Krafton in India. Popular mobile brand iQOO is sponsoring the event, which will see the finals on January 16. In fact, the series kickstarted on December 4 2021 and the semi-finals will begin tomorrow, January 7.
BGIS Semi-Finals 2021: Qualified Teams
The BGIS Semi-Finals 2021 includes a total of 24 teams that have qualified from the quarterfinal round. These 24 teams are now being divided into three groups of eight teams in each group. The teams will compete against each other in a round-robin format. Finally, the top 16 teams with the highest points will enter the grand finale round.
The 24 teams qualified to the BGIS Semi-Finals 2021 are:
1.Reckoning Esports
2. Team Chicken Rushers
3. 247 Gaming
4. Team XO
5. UDOG India
6. The Supari Gang
7. Hyderabad Hydras
8. 7 Sea Esports
9. Old Hood Esp
10. Only Glitch
11. Revenant Esports
12. COXRIPMIZO
13. Skylightz Gaming
14. OR Esports
15. Orgless 5
16. TSM
17. Team XSpark
18. Celsius Esports
19. GodLike Esports
20. Tactical Esports
21. 4Heroes
22. Enigma Gaming
23. R Esports
24. Team X Lions
BGIS Semi-Finals 2021: Where To Watch?
If you're interested to watch the BGIS 2021, you can do so easily on YouTube. The Battlegrounds Mobile India official YouTube channel will be live-streaming the event. The BGIS semi-final 2021 will begin at 5:54 PM tomorrow, January 7. You can also click on the embedded YouTube link to watch the gaming event.
