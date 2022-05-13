ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BGMI 2.0 Update Available Now: Gamers Can Explore Livik Map, Core Circle Upgrades, More

    By
    |

    Battleground Mobile India is one of the most popular battle royale games played in the country. Game publisher Krafton has released BGMI 2.0 update that brings in several new features and upgrades to gamers. Here's all you need to know about the BGMI 2.0 update and the ways to update your game.

     
    BGMI 2.0 Update Available Now: New Features, Upgrades Explained

    BGMI 2.0 Update Available Now For Android, iOS

    To note, Krafton calls the new BGMI 2.0 update a 'game-changing' one 'like no other'. The new update is available on both iOS and Android and can be downloaded from Google Play or the App Store right away. The app was released today, May 13, and will be available for all. If the BGMI app doesn't automatically update, you can head over to the App Store or Google Play for the manual update.

    BGMI 2.0 Update Features: Livik Map, Core Circle, More

    The BGMI 2.0 update brings several new features, including new areas in the Livik Map. This includes new themed areas, an all-terrain UTV, and a range of new weapons of XT variants, which Krafton will require gamers to use better tactics and strategies to win.

    "Try the all-new Livik exclusive XT weapons for better performance and a four-seater vehicle with a compact body which allows you to move quickly without being restricted by complex terrain," Krafton says in the update.

    BGMI 2.0 Update Available Now: New Features, Upgrades Explained

    Additionally, the BGMI 2.0 update comes with a core circle mode. This mode brings new rewards, skins, bonuses, and much more. The mode is inspired by the Japanese animation Evangelion, which can be experienced in Erangel and Livik maps.

    "The new theme features a special blue zone of 3.5x3.5km that is randomly selected inside the mode wherein players can get various supplies from the Evangelion crate and Defensive Fortress spawned in multiple locations," the game developer says.

     

    Apart from this, the BGMI 2.0 update also offers the class mode upgrade. These updates include a call for an emergency pickup in Erangel and Miramar, which will drop gamers back into the middle of the play zone when they find themselves outside of it. Additionally, the update can also bring back fallen teammates with the help of the Revival Tower.

    Comments
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: bgmi gaming news apps
    Story first published: Friday, May 13, 2022, 17:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 13, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X