Just In
- 17 min ago Apple Extra Exchange Offer: Discounts On Android Smartphones For iPhone Buyers
- 21 min ago Thanks To Pandemic, Android Tablets Will Soon Get Better
- 1 hr ago Motorola Moto Days Sale 2022 On Flipkart: Check Best Price & Deals
- 1 hr ago Oppo Pad Air Key Specs, Price Revealed Ahead Of Official Launch; Pre-Booking Goes Live
Don't Miss
- Movies Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 3 Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu's Movie Stays Steady At The Box Office
- Education CG Board Class 12th Result Out: Kunti Sao Becomes Topper With 98.20%
- News South Africa experiences surge in covid cases, higher hospitalisations from omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5
- Finance These 4 Banks Offering Highest Interest Rates On One-Year To Two-Year FDs
- Travel Family Weekend Getaways From Mumbai
- Automobiles 2022 Mahindra Scorpio White Colour Leaks Ahead Of Deliveries
- Lifestyle 10 Evidence-Based Health Benefits Of Morel Mushrooms
- Sports IPL 2022: CSK vs GT Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction
BGMI 2.0 Update Available Now: Gamers Can Explore Livik Map, Core Circle Upgrades, More
BGMI 2.0 update is here and it makes the game one of the most popular battle royale games played in the country. Game publisher Krafton has released BGMI 2.0 update that brings in several new features and upgrades to gamers. Here's all you need to know about the BGMI 2.0 update and the ways to update your game.
BGMI 2.0 Update Available Now For Android, iOS
To note, Krafton calls the new BGMI 2.0 update a 'game-changing' one 'like no other'. The new update is available on both iOS and Android and can be downloaded from Google Play or the App Store right away. The app was released today, May 13, and will be available for all. If the BGMI app doesn't automatically update, you can head over to the App Store or Google Play for the manual update.
BGMI 2.0 Update Features: Livik Map, Core Circle, More
The BGMI 2.0 update brings several new features, including new areas in the Livik Map. This includes new themed areas, an all-terrain UTV, and a range of new weapons of XT variants, which Krafton will require gamers to use better tactics and strategies to win.
"Try the all-new Livik exclusive XT weapons for better performance and a four-seater vehicle with a compact body which allows you to move quickly without being restricted by complex terrain," Krafton says in the update.
Additionally, the BGMI 2.0 update comes with a core circle mode. This mode brings new rewards, skins, bonuses, and much more. The mode is inspired by the Japanese animation Evangelion, which can be experienced in Erangel and Livik maps.
"The new theme features a special blue zone of 3.5x3.5km that is randomly selected inside the mode wherein players can get various supplies from the Evangelion crate and Defensive Fortress spawned in multiple locations," the game developer says.
Apart from this, the BGMI 2.0 update also offers the class mode upgrade. These updates include a call for an emergency pickup in Erangel and Miramar, which will drop gamers back into the middle of the play zone when they find themselves outside of it. Additionally, the update can also bring back fallen teammates with the help of the Revival Tower.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
25,750
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999
-
17,999