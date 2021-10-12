BGMI Diwali Event Timetable And Other Details Revealed: Everything You Need To Know News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Battlegrounds Mobile India has emerged as one of the top battle royale games in the Indian gaming community. Now, BGMI is gearing up for the next festive season with several upgrades and events. The upcoming BGMI Diwali event will bring in several India-specific events on the game, including modes and upgrades like PUBG Mobile.

BGMI Diwali Event Timetable

Game publisher Krafton has been teasing the different PUBG Mobile-like modes coming to Battlegrounds Mobile India. In a report by Gadgets 360, we now have a tentative timetable of the upcoming modes. The BGMI Diwali event will kickstart on October 30 and will go on until November 8 for main events. Additionally, the modes will be available for a different set of timings. Here's the timetable shared by Krafton:

Metro Royale: 5.30 PM IST, September 28 to 5.30 AM IST, November 16

5.30 PM IST, September 28 to 5.30 AM IST, November 16 Vikendi: 7.30 AM IST, October 8 to 5.30 AM IST, November 16

7.30 AM IST, October 8 to 5.30 AM IST, November 16 Titan-Last Stand: 7.30 AM IST, October 31 to 5.30 AM IST, November 16

7.30 AM IST, October 31 to 5.30 AM IST, November 16 Zombie-Survive Till Dawn: 7.30 AM IST, October 22 to 5.30 AM IST, November 16

7.30 AM IST, October 22 to 5.30 AM IST, November 16 Infection Mode: 7.30 AM IST, October 31 to 5.30 AM IST, November 16

7.30 AM IST, October 31 to 5.30 AM IST, November 16 Payload 2.0: 7.30am IST, October 31 to 5.30am IST, November 16

7.30am IST, October 31 to 5.30am IST, November 16 Erangel-Runic Theme: 7.30 AM IST, October 15 to 5.30 AM IST, October 22. The Runic Theme will once again begin at - 7.30 AM IST October 31 to 5.30 AM IST, November 16

As one can see, several unique gaming modes are coming to Battlegrounds Mobile India. Gamers will now be able to experience these gaming modes specifically during the above-mentioned times. One can keep a time check on this timetable so they don't miss out on the experience. The events will be themed around Diwali, making BGMI a complete India-specific gaming event.

BGMI Diwali Event Details

The BGMI Diwali event will further include several other aspects. For instance, Krafton is introducing a Lamp Exchange Event, where players have to collect lamps in their missions and exchange them for rewards. Gamers can get a permanent "Cool Cat Set and Headband", "Rock Star Mini 14", and a Crate Coupon Scrap in exchange for the lamps.

The report further states that the Lamp Exchange Event on BGMI will run from October 20 to November 9. Additionally, BGMI is bringing out a Premium Crate Special Sale Limited Time Event. Here, gamers can purchase a 50 percent discount coupon for buying a Premium Crate, valid between October 15 and October 25.

Additionally, BGMI is bringing out a Diwali Log-In event. As the name suggests, players simply need to log in to the BGMI game every day for seven days straight to complete the quest. This will earn them a Naughty Kitty Set and Headband that will be valid for 14 days. Plus, gamers stand a chance to get a Crate Coupon Scrap and AG.

