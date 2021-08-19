BGMI iOS Is Finally Here: Steps To Download, Transfer Account From PUBG Mobile News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Battlegrounds Mobile India for iPhone and iPad is finally here after months of waiting. BGMI iOS is available for download via the Apple App Store. Looking back, the BGMI game for Android arrived two months back. While Android users already experienced an in-game event, BGMI iOS users will get to experience it henceforth.

BGMI iOS Download

The Battlegrounds Mobile India for iPhone and iPad is available now and can be downloaded from the App Store. Here's how to get BGMI on your Apple device:

Step 1: Open the App Store on your iPhone or iPad

Step 2: Search for Battlegrounds Mobile India. You might get multiple options here. Select the one from Krafton, who is the publisher of the game.

Step 3: Once done, the game will automatically download and install on your device.

Step 4: After BGMI iOS is downloaded on your phone, you will need to agree to the new terms and conditions of the game.

Step 5: Next, you can sign in either using Facebook or your Apple id. You can also log in via Game Center or Twitter accounts. You can begin playing the much-awaited battle royale game now.

BGMI iOS Is Here: How To Transfer Account From PUBG Mobile?

Step 1: Firstly, you'll need to download Battlegrounds Mobile India on your iPhone via the steps mentioned above.

Step 2: You will need to agree to the terms and conditions, and sing-in to the game.

Step 3: Next, you will need to create a new character

Step 4: Once done, a pop-up will ask if you wish to proceed with the data transfer. Select Agree here.

Step 5: Next, a new window will ask you to select the account that you want to transfer from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India. Here, select the account you were using on PUBG Mobile.

Step 6: Another pop-up will ask if you want to transfer the data from a prior account. Select Agree once again here.

Step 7: That's it! BGMI will begin transferring the data and you will be notified with another pop-up. Alternatively, you can follow the same process by going to the BGMI settings > Transfer Data.

