BGMI M10 Royale Pass Available Now: Rewards, Upgrades, And How To Claim Them

BGMI or Battlegrounds Mobile India is one of the most popular battle royale games in India. Published by Krafton, one can see multiple similarities with the PUBG Mobile game. This includes the battle royale pass in both games. To note, the BGMI M10 royale pass is available now, and here's everything you need to know about it.

BGMI M10 Royale Pass Release Date

To note, the BGMI month 9 royale pass concluded on April 20. And now, the M10 royale pass is available for gamers. The BGMI M10 royale pass release date is today, April 21. Like always, the BGMI M10 royale pass comes with exclusive rewards, weapons, and much more. Gamers should note that the BGMI RPM10 is the same as the PUBG Mobile M10 pass.

BGMI M10 Royale Pass Rewards: Exclusive Weapons, More

Many exciting rewards and upgrades await gamers with the new BGMI M10 Royale Pass. Some of the new rewards arriving with the new royale pass are the Pink Shelter Skorpion, Pink Shelter Set, Pixel Bolt Backpack, and the Fluorescent Flash Cover.

Gamers can also access rewards like Raging Bomb Ornament, Dream Butterfly Grenade, Lush World Plane Finish, Infernal Chef, Graffiti Wall AKM, Infernal Chef Cover, and the Infernal Chef Set. That said, one of the new rewards that are exclusive to the M10 Royale Pass is the RP Avatar.

Apart from these, gamers can also access Stomp Ground Emote, Monster Chef Parachute, and the Casual Stroll Set. Do note that these upgrades are also available for free on BGMI. Additionally, the Blue Tint M16A4 is also available with the battle royale pass, which can even be accessed via free rewards.

How To Get BGMI M10 Royale Pass?

Like always, the BGMI M10 royale pass comes at a price. Gamers will need to spend UC or the in-game currency to get the royale pass. Here, gamers have to purchase the BGMI M10 royale pass with 360 UC. They can also get the Elite Plus Royale Pass for 960 UC.

This would also mean spending real money to get the UC to purchase the royale and elite plus passes. Additionally, gamers who have already bought the BGMI M8 or M9 Royale Pass will receive an EZ Licence card. This will allow them to unlock missions for the rewards.

