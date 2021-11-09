BGMI M5 Royal Pass Release Date Tipped; Expected Rewards, Skins, UC For New Royal Pass News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Battlegrounds Mobile India has surpassed charts to become one of the most downloaded battle royale games in India. The game offers several events and tournaments, giving gamers a chance to win bonuses and rewards. One such anticipated reward is the BGMI M5 Royale Pass. The battle pass will bring in several rewards and upgrades for gamers.

BGMI M5 Royal Pass Release Date Tipped

Presently, the release date of the BGMI M5 Royal Pass is still under wraps. However, the gaming community is buzzing with a tentative release date. To note, the previous BGMI M4 Royal Pass was announced on October 17 of this year. The royal pass would end on November 19 around 5:30 AM Indian time.

Game publisher Krafton is known to keep the gaming spirit live. Hence, we can expect the BGMI M5 Royal Pass to kickstart right after the M4 Royal Pass ends. For all we know, the BGMI M5 Royal Pass might release somewhere between November 19 to 21. Plus, the date is perfect as it falls on the weekend, giving gamers a chance to grab the new royale pass as soon as it's released.

BGMI M5 Royal Pass Price

Of course, the BGMI M5 Royal Pass will cost you some UC. For the unaware, the battle royale pass brings in several rewards, skins, and much more. For this, one will have to spend UC, which is the in-game currency. Rumors suggest the BGMI M5 Royal Pass will likely cost 360 UC for the Elite Royale Pass. The Elite Plus Royal Pass will likely cost 960 UC.

BGMI M5 Royal Pass Rewards And Skins

As mentioned earlier, the BGMI M5 Royal Pass is tipped to bring in several upgrades, rewards, and skins. The new royal pass is expected to arrive in the Indian gaming specter with rewards like Helmet Skin, Pistol Skin, AKM Gun Skin, New Backpack, and Parachute Skin. These rewards will surely help to boost one's gaming experience.

Apart from this, the BGMI M5 Royal Pass is tipped to bring in a new violet color ScarL skin. With the new violet color, gamers have a chance to wear the shade on their backpack skins and all levels of helmets. We'll know more in the coming days when Krafton will make an official announcement.

