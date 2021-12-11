ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BGMI Redeem Codes For December 11: All New Codes And Steps To Claim Them

    By
    |

    Battlegrounds Mobile India is one of the most popular battle royale games in the country right now. The game offers several upgrades, rewards, and other benefits. These can be claimed using the BGMI redeem codes. Here's everything you need to know about the BGMI redeem codes and the steps to claim them.

     
    BGMI Redeem Codes For December 11: All New Codes

    BGMI Redeem Codes Explained

    Battlegrounds Mobile India has emerged as one of the most downloaded and most popular games on both Google Play and App Store in India. The game offers several in-app tournaments and other events, which allows gamers to collect rewards and benefits when they win. This further helps them boost their gaming performance.

    Additionally, BGMI, like other battle royale games, offers an in-game store where these rewards and upgrades can be purchased. However, this requires UC, which is the in-game currency. If not careful, you can drain out your wallet while purchasing more of these rewards. This is where the BGMI redeem codes come into the picture. One can get several upgrades and rewards for free, using the BGMI redeem codes.

    BGMI Redeem Codes For December 11

    Here are the Battlegrounds Mobile India redeem codes for today:

    LEVKIN2QPCZ Racer Set (Gold)
    DKJU9GTDSM 1000 Silver Fragments
    EKJONARKJO Redeem code for First (5000 Users) M416 Gun Skins
    BAPPZBZXF5 UMP-45 Gun Skin
    VETREL2IMHX Bumble Bee Set
    TQIZBZ76F Motor Vehicle Skin
    TIFZBHZK4A Legendary Outfit
    RNUZBZ9QQ Random Outfit
    SD31G84FCC AKM Skin
    KARZBZYTR Skin (KAR98 Sniper)
    ZADROT5QLHP Stealth Brigade Set
    JJCZCDZJ9U Golden Pan
    BBKTZEZET3 Leo Set Legendary Outfit
    TIFZBHZK4A Legendary Outfit
    BBKRZBZBF9 Get 1 Free PUBG Cannon Popularity
    UCBYSD600 600 UC
    SD16Z66XHH SCAR-L Gun Skin
    BBVNZBZ4M9 Free PUBG Football & Chicken Popularity
    DKJU5LMBPY Free Silver Fragments
    MIDASBUY Get a free rename card & room card

    BGMI Redeem Codes

    Here are some of the routine BGMI redeem codes:

    LEVKIN1QPCZ Racer Set (Gold)
    ZADROT5QLHP Stealth Brigade Set
    SIWEST4YLXR Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom
    SD16Z66XHH SCAR-L Gun Skin
    R89FPLM9S Free Companion
    S78FTU2XJ New Skin (M16A4)
    PGHZDBTFZ95U M416 Skin ( First 5000 users)
    UKUZBZGWF Free Fireworks
    5FG10D33 Falcon or Outfit
    BMTCZBZMFS Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
    JJCZCDZJ9U Golden Pan
    VETREL2IMHX Bumble Bee Set
    MIDASBUY-COM Free rename card
    TIFZBHZK4A Legendary Outfit
    VETREL2IMHX Bumble Bee Set
    BOBR3IBMT Desert Ranger Set
    GPHZDBTFZM24U Gun Skin (UMP9)
    KARZBZYTR KAR98 Sniper Skin
    SD14G84FCC AKM Skin
    RNUZBZ9QQ Outfit
    TQIZBZ76F Motor Vehicle Skin
    DKJU9GTDSM Redeem Code For 1000 Silver Fragments
    DKJU5LMBPY Free Silver Fragments Redeem Code
    UCBYSD600 600 UC redeem code

     

    How To Claim BGMI Redeem Codes?

    Here are the steps to claim the BGMI redeem codes:

    Step 1: Firstly, players of the game have to visit the BGMI official redemption center at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com.

    Step 2: Players need to paste the specific redeem code in the text field.

    Step 3: On clicking the redeem button, a dialogue box will appear and users have to confirm the details that they have entered. You will be prompted to confirm the details that you have entered.

    Step 4: Users need to verify all the details and click on the OK button. The rewards and benefits will directly appear in the in-game mailing section.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: bgmi gaming news
    Story first published: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 9:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 11, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X