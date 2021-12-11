BGMI Redeem Codes For December 11: All New Codes And Steps To Claim Them News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Battlegrounds Mobile India is one of the most popular battle royale games in the country right now. The game offers several upgrades, rewards, and other benefits. These can be claimed using the BGMI redeem codes. Here's everything you need to know about the BGMI redeem codes and the steps to claim them.

BGMI Redeem Codes Explained

Battlegrounds Mobile India has emerged as one of the most downloaded and most popular games on both Google Play and App Store in India. The game offers several in-app tournaments and other events, which allows gamers to collect rewards and benefits when they win. This further helps them boost their gaming performance.

Additionally, BGMI, like other battle royale games, offers an in-game store where these rewards and upgrades can be purchased. However, this requires UC, which is the in-game currency. If not careful, you can drain out your wallet while purchasing more of these rewards. This is where the BGMI redeem codes come into the picture. One can get several upgrades and rewards for free, using the BGMI redeem codes.

BGMI Redeem Codes For December 11

Here are the Battlegrounds Mobile India redeem codes for today:

LEVKIN2QPCZ Racer Set (Gold)

DKJU9GTDSM 1000 Silver Fragments

EKJONARKJO Redeem code for First (5000 Users) M416 Gun Skins

BAPPZBZXF5 UMP-45 Gun Skin

VETREL2IMHX Bumble Bee Set

TQIZBZ76F Motor Vehicle Skin

TIFZBHZK4A Legendary Outfit

RNUZBZ9QQ Random Outfit

SD31G84FCC AKM Skin

KARZBZYTR Skin (KAR98 Sniper)

ZADROT5QLHP Stealth Brigade Set

JJCZCDZJ9U Golden Pan

BBKTZEZET3 Leo Set Legendary Outfit

TIFZBHZK4A Legendary Outfit

BBKRZBZBF9 Get 1 Free PUBG Cannon Popularity

UCBYSD600 600 UC

SD16Z66XHH SCAR-L Gun Skin

BBVNZBZ4M9 Free PUBG Football & Chicken Popularity

DKJU5LMBPY Free Silver Fragments

MIDASBUY Get a free rename card & room card

BGMI Redeem Codes

Here are some of the routine BGMI redeem codes:

SIWEST4YLXR Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom

R89FPLM9S Free Companion

S78FTU2XJ New Skin (M16A4)

PGHZDBTFZ95U M416 Skin ( First 5000 users)

UKUZBZGWF Free Fireworks

5FG10D33 Falcon or Outfit

BMTCZBZMFS Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

MIDASBUY-COM Free rename card

BOBR3IBMT Desert Ranger Set

GPHZDBTFZM24U Gun Skin (UMP9)

SD14G84FCC AKM Skin

How To Claim BGMI Redeem Codes?

Here are the steps to claim the BGMI redeem codes:

Step 1: Firstly, players of the game have to visit the BGMI official redemption center at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com.

Step 2: Players need to paste the specific redeem code in the text field.

Step 3: On clicking the redeem button, a dialogue box will appear and users have to confirm the details that they have entered. You will be prompted to confirm the details that you have entered.

Step 4: Users need to verify all the details and click on the OK button. The rewards and benefits will directly appear in the in-game mailing section.

