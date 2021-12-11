Just In
- 4 hrs ago Amazon Xiaomi Flagship Smartphones Sale: Offer On Mi 11X Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Mi 11X 5G, And More
- 14 hrs ago Facebook Meta Game Of Tribes Challenged Announced: What Is It And How To Play?
- 15 hrs ago WhatsApp Likely Working On Feature To Edit Recipients Before Sharing Media
- 16 hrs ago OnePlus 9RT, Buds Z2 Earbuds India Launch Expected Soon; Support Pages Spotted On Official Site
Don't Miss
- Finance "BUY" This Mid Cap FMCG Stock With A Target Price of Rs. 478: HDFC Securities
- Sports Nathan Lyon takes 400th Test wicket; 3rd Australian bowler to achieve the feat
- News 30 kilometre green corridor formed to transport heart from Gurgaon to Delhi
- Movies Sunny Leone Recalls Journalists Refusing To Interview Her During Her Early Days In Bollywood
- Lifestyle COVID-19: Experts Find New Omicron-like Variant In Australia, What You Need To Know
- Travel International Mountains Day 2021: Beautiful Indian Mountain Destinations You Need To See
- Automobiles Ducati DesertX Revealed — Italian Retro Desert Stallion Is Finally here
- Education BPSSC SI Admit Card 2021 Released: How To Download Bihar Police SI Admit Card
BGMI Redeem Codes For December 11: All New Codes And Steps To Claim Them
Battlegrounds Mobile India is one of the most popular battle royale games in the country right now. The game offers several upgrades, rewards, and other benefits. These can be claimed using the BGMI redeem codes. Here's everything you need to know about the BGMI redeem codes and the steps to claim them.
BGMI Redeem Codes Explained
Battlegrounds Mobile India has emerged as one of the most downloaded and most popular games on both Google Play and App Store in India. The game offers several in-app tournaments and other events, which allows gamers to collect rewards and benefits when they win. This further helps them boost their gaming performance.
Additionally, BGMI, like other battle royale games, offers an in-game store where these rewards and upgrades can be purchased. However, this requires UC, which is the in-game currency. If not careful, you can drain out your wallet while purchasing more of these rewards. This is where the BGMI redeem codes come into the picture. One can get several upgrades and rewards for free, using the BGMI redeem codes.
BGMI Redeem Codes For December 11
Here are the Battlegrounds Mobile India redeem codes for today:
LEVKIN2QPCZ Racer Set (Gold)
DKJU9GTDSM 1000 Silver Fragments
EKJONARKJO Redeem code for First (5000 Users) M416 Gun Skins
BAPPZBZXF5 UMP-45 Gun Skin
VETREL2IMHX Bumble Bee Set
TQIZBZ76F Motor Vehicle Skin
TIFZBHZK4A Legendary Outfit
RNUZBZ9QQ Random Outfit
SD31G84FCC AKM Skin
KARZBZYTR Skin (KAR98 Sniper)
ZADROT5QLHP Stealth Brigade Set
JJCZCDZJ9U Golden Pan
BBKTZEZET3 Leo Set Legendary Outfit
TIFZBHZK4A Legendary Outfit
BBKRZBZBF9 Get 1 Free PUBG Cannon Popularity
UCBYSD600 600 UC
SD16Z66XHH SCAR-L Gun Skin
BBVNZBZ4M9 Free PUBG Football & Chicken Popularity
DKJU5LMBPY Free Silver Fragments
MIDASBUY Get a free rename card & room card
BGMI Redeem Codes
Here are some of the routine BGMI redeem codes:
LEVKIN1QPCZ Racer Set (Gold)
ZADROT5QLHP Stealth Brigade Set
SIWEST4YLXR Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom
SD16Z66XHH SCAR-L Gun Skin
R89FPLM9S Free Companion
S78FTU2XJ New Skin (M16A4)
PGHZDBTFZ95U M416 Skin ( First 5000 users)
UKUZBZGWF Free Fireworks
5FG10D33 Falcon or Outfit
BMTCZBZMFS Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
JJCZCDZJ9U Golden Pan
VETREL2IMHX Bumble Bee Set
MIDASBUY-COM Free rename card
TIFZBHZK4A Legendary Outfit
VETREL2IMHX Bumble Bee Set
BOBR3IBMT Desert Ranger Set
GPHZDBTFZM24U Gun Skin (UMP9)
KARZBZYTR KAR98 Sniper Skin
SD14G84FCC AKM Skin
RNUZBZ9QQ Outfit
TQIZBZ76F Motor Vehicle Skin
DKJU9GTDSM Redeem Code For 1000 Silver Fragments
DKJU5LMBPY Free Silver Fragments Redeem Code
UCBYSD600 600 UC redeem code
How To Claim BGMI Redeem Codes?
Here are the steps to claim the BGMI redeem codes:
Step 1: Firstly, players of the game have to visit the BGMI official redemption center at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com.
Step 2: Players need to paste the specific redeem code in the text field.
Step 3: On clicking the redeem button, a dialogue box will appear and users have to confirm the details that they have entered. You will be prompted to confirm the details that you have entered.
Step 4: Users need to verify all the details and click on the OK button. The rewards and benefits will directly appear in the in-game mailing section.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
13,695
-
23,715
-
7,999
-
21,229
-
11,945
-
37,935
-
9,999
-
20,220
-
10,999
-
25,636