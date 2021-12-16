BGMI Redeem Codes For December 16; How To Get 1000 Silver Fragments For Free News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Battlegrounds Mobile India has emerged as one of the most popular battle royale games in India. Plus, the BGMI redeem codes make the game interesting with all the free upgrades. To note, the BGMI redeem codes for December 16 are available now and bring in rewards like 1000 Silver Fragments, M416 Gun Skins, Motor Vehicle Skin, and so on.

BGMI Redeem Codes Explained

The BGMI codes bring in rewards and upgrades for free. Similar upgrades can be bought at the Battlegrounds Mobile India store, but that would require a lot of UC or the in-game currency. The BGMI redeem codes do a similar job and get you're the upgrades free of cost. You only need to claim them before they expire.

How To Claim BGMI Redeem Codes?

Here are the steps to claim the BGMI redeem codes:

Step 1: Firstly, players of the game have to visit the BGMI official redemption center at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com.

Step 2: Players need to paste the specific redeem code in the text field.

Step 3: On clicking the redeem button, a dialogue box will appear and users have to confirm the details that they have entered. You will be prompted to confirm the details that you have entered.

Step 4: Users need to verify all the details and click on the OK button. The rewards and benefits will directly appear in the in-game mailing section.

BGMI Redeem Codes For Today

LEVKIN2QPCZ: Racer Set (Gold)

DKJU9GTDSM: 1000 Silver Fragments

EKJONARKJO: Redeem code for First (5000 Users) M416 Gun Skins

BAPPZBZXF5: UMP-45 Gun Skin

VETREL2IMHX: Bumble Bee Set

TQIZBZ76F: Motor Vehicle Skin

TIFZBHZK4A: Legendary Outfit

RNUZBZ9QQ: Random Outfit

SD31G84FCC: AKM Skin

KARZBZYTR: Skin (KAR98 Sniper)

ZADROT5QLHP: Stealth Brigade Set

JJCZCDZJ9U: Golden Pan

BBKTZEZET3: Leo Set Legendary Outfit

TIFZBHZK4A: Legendary Outfit

BBKRZBZBF9: Get 1 Free PUBG Cannon Popularity

UCBYSD600: 600 UC

SD16Z66XHH: SCAR-L Gun Skin

BBVNZBZ4M9: Free PUBG Football & Chicken Popularity

DKJU5LMBPY: Free Silver Fragments

MIDASBUY: Get a free rename card & room card

Additionally, one can check out these new BGMI redeem codes

SIWEST4YLXR: Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom

R89FPLM9S: Free Companion

S78FTU2XJ: New Skin (M16A4)

UKUZBZGWF: Free Fireworks

5FG10D33: Falcon or Outfit

BMTCZBZMFS: Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

BOBR3IBMT: Desert Ranger Set

GPHZDBTFZM24U: Gun Skin (UMP9)

