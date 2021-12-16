ENGLISH

    BGMI Redeem Codes For December 16; How To Get 1000 Silver Fragments For Free

    By
    |

    Battlegrounds Mobile India has emerged as one of the most popular battle royale games in India. Plus, the BGMI redeem codes make the game interesting with all the free upgrades. To note, the BGMI redeem codes for December 16 are available now and bring in rewards like 1000 Silver Fragments, M416 Gun Skins, Motor Vehicle Skin, and so on.

     

    BGMI Redeem Codes For December 16: Complete Upgraded List

    BGMI Redeem Codes Explained

    The BGMI codes bring in rewards and upgrades for free. Similar upgrades can be bought at the Battlegrounds Mobile India store, but that would require a lot of UC or the in-game currency. The BGMI redeem codes do a similar job and get you're the upgrades free of cost. You only need to claim them before they expire.

    How To Claim BGMI Redeem Codes?

    Here are the steps to claim the BGMI redeem codes:

    Step 1: Firstly, players of the game have to visit the BGMI official redemption center at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com.

    Step 2: Players need to paste the specific redeem code in the text field.

    Step 3: On clicking the redeem button, a dialogue box will appear and users have to confirm the details that they have entered. You will be prompted to confirm the details that you have entered.

    Step 4: Users need to verify all the details and click on the OK button. The rewards and benefits will directly appear in the in-game mailing section.

    BGMI Redeem Codes For Today

    LEVKIN2QPCZ: Racer Set (Gold)
    DKJU9GTDSM: 1000 Silver Fragments
    EKJONARKJO: Redeem code for First (5000 Users) M416 Gun Skins
    BAPPZBZXF5: UMP-45 Gun Skin
    VETREL2IMHX: Bumble Bee Set
    TQIZBZ76F: Motor Vehicle Skin
    TIFZBHZK4A: Legendary Outfit
    RNUZBZ9QQ: Random Outfit
    SD31G84FCC: AKM Skin
    KARZBZYTR: Skin (KAR98 Sniper)
    ZADROT5QLHP: Stealth Brigade Set
    JJCZCDZJ9U: Golden Pan
    BBKTZEZET3: Leo Set Legendary Outfit
    TIFZBHZK4A: Legendary Outfit
    BBKRZBZBF9: Get 1 Free PUBG Cannon Popularity
    UCBYSD600: 600 UC
    SD16Z66XHH: SCAR-L Gun Skin
    BBVNZBZ4M9: Free PUBG Football & Chicken Popularity
    DKJU5LMBPY: Free Silver Fragments
    MIDASBUY: Get a free rename card & room card
    LEVKIN1QPCZ: Racer Set (Gold)
    ZADROT5QLHP: Stealth Brigade Set

     

    Additionally, one can check out these new BGMI redeem codes

    SIWEST4YLXR: Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom
    SD16Z66XHH: SCAR-L Gun Skin
    R89FPLM9S: Free Companion
    S78FTU2XJ: New Skin (M16A4)
    UKUZBZGWF: Free Fireworks
    5FG10D33: Falcon or Outfit
    BMTCZBZMFS: Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
    JJCZCDZJ9U: Golden Pan
    VETREL2IMHX: Bumble Bee Set
    MIDASBUYCOM: Free rename card
    TIFZBHZK4A: Legendary Outfit
    VETREL2IMHX: Bumble Bee Set
    BOBR3IBMT: Desert Ranger Set
    GPHZDBTFZM24U: Gun Skin (UMP9)
    KARZBZYTR: KAR98 Sniper Skin
    SD14G84FCC: AKM Skin
    RNUZBZ9QQ: Outfit
    TQIZBZ76F: Motor Vehicle Skin
    DKJU9GTDSM: Redeem Code For 1000 Silver Fragments
    DKJU5LMBPY: Free Silver Fragments Redeem Code
    UCBYSD600: 600 UC redeem code

    Story first published: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 9:53 [IST]
