BGMI Redeem Codes For December 16; How To Get 1000 Silver Fragments For Free
Battlegrounds Mobile India has emerged as one of the most popular battle royale games in India. Plus, the BGMI redeem codes make the game interesting with all the free upgrades. To note, the BGMI redeem codes for December 16 are available now and bring in rewards like 1000 Silver Fragments, M416 Gun Skins, Motor Vehicle Skin, and so on.
BGMI Redeem Codes Explained
The BGMI codes bring in rewards and upgrades for free. Similar upgrades can be bought at the Battlegrounds Mobile India store, but that would require a lot of UC or the in-game currency. The BGMI redeem codes do a similar job and get you're the upgrades free of cost. You only need to claim them before they expire.
How To Claim BGMI Redeem Codes?
Here are the steps to claim the BGMI redeem codes:
Step 1: Firstly, players of the game have to visit the BGMI official redemption center at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com.
Step 2: Players need to paste the specific redeem code in the text field.
Step 3: On clicking the redeem button, a dialogue box will appear and users have to confirm the details that they have entered. You will be prompted to confirm the details that you have entered.
Step 4: Users need to verify all the details and click on the OK button. The rewards and benefits will directly appear in the in-game mailing section.
BGMI Redeem Codes For Today
LEVKIN2QPCZ: Racer Set (Gold)
DKJU9GTDSM: 1000 Silver Fragments
EKJONARKJO: Redeem code for First (5000 Users) M416 Gun Skins
BAPPZBZXF5: UMP-45 Gun Skin
VETREL2IMHX: Bumble Bee Set
TQIZBZ76F: Motor Vehicle Skin
TIFZBHZK4A: Legendary Outfit
RNUZBZ9QQ: Random Outfit
SD31G84FCC: AKM Skin
KARZBZYTR: Skin (KAR98 Sniper)
ZADROT5QLHP: Stealth Brigade Set
JJCZCDZJ9U: Golden Pan
BBKTZEZET3: Leo Set Legendary Outfit
TIFZBHZK4A: Legendary Outfit
BBKRZBZBF9: Get 1 Free PUBG Cannon Popularity
UCBYSD600: 600 UC
SD16Z66XHH: SCAR-L Gun Skin
BBVNZBZ4M9: Free PUBG Football & Chicken Popularity
DKJU5LMBPY: Free Silver Fragments
MIDASBUY: Get a free rename card & room card
LEVKIN1QPCZ: Racer Set (Gold)
ZADROT5QLHP: Stealth Brigade Set
Additionally, one can check out these new BGMI redeem codes
SIWEST4YLXR: Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom
SD16Z66XHH: SCAR-L Gun Skin
R89FPLM9S: Free Companion
S78FTU2XJ: New Skin (M16A4)
UKUZBZGWF: Free Fireworks
5FG10D33: Falcon or Outfit
BMTCZBZMFS: Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
JJCZCDZJ9U: Golden Pan
VETREL2IMHX: Bumble Bee Set
MIDASBUYCOM: Free rename card
TIFZBHZK4A: Legendary Outfit
VETREL2IMHX: Bumble Bee Set
BOBR3IBMT: Desert Ranger Set
GPHZDBTFZM24U: Gun Skin (UMP9)
KARZBZYTR: KAR98 Sniper Skin
SD14G84FCC: AKM Skin
RNUZBZ9QQ: Outfit
TQIZBZ76F: Motor Vehicle Skin
DKJU9GTDSM: Redeem Code For 1000 Silver Fragments
DKJU5LMBPY: Free Silver Fragments Redeem Code
UCBYSD600: 600 UC redeem code
