Just In
- 3 hrs ago Last Week most Trending Smartphones: Oppo Find N, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Galaxy A52s 5G, And More
- 11 hrs ago NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Pictures Leaked Ahead Of Launch: Triple Fan Design Confirmed
- 14 hrs ago Redmi Note 11 4G With SD680 Chip Global Launch Expected Soon; When Is It Coming To India?
- 14 hrs ago Free Tablets, Smartphones For Students In UP: How To Apply Online, Last Date, Eligibility Criteria
Don't Miss
- News NEET PG Counselling 2021: Protests held, slogans raised
- Finance 3 Energy Stocks To Buy For 21% to 38% Upside Says HDFC Securities
- Sports Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah accused of abetting rape of 14-year-old girl
- Movies Pushpa Day 4 Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun’s Film Slows Down
- Lifestyle 12 Skincare Product Claims That Are Utterly Baseless! From 'All Natural' To 'For All Skin Types'
- Education What Is Christmas: Know The History, Traditions, And Significance Of The Festival
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Tamil Nadu In December
- Automobiles Toyota Hilux Spotted Undisguised: Launch In January
BGMI Redeem Codes For December 21; Get Free 1000 Silver Fragments And More
Battlegrounds Mobile India redeem codes for December 21 are available now. Gamers can get free UC, which is the in-app currency. Additionally, gamers have a chance to win upgrades and rewards like 1000 silver fragments, racer sets, and so on. Here's everything you need to know about the BGMI redeem codes for December 21.
BGMI Redeem Codes For December 21
Here are the BGMI redeem codes for today:
LEVKIN2QPCZ: Racer Set (Gold)
DKJU9GTDSM: 1000 Silver Fragments
EKJONARKJO: Redeem code for First (5000 Users) M416 Gun Skins
BAPPZBZXF5: UMP-45 Gun Skin
VETREL2IMHX: Bumble Bee Set
TQIZBZ76F: Motor Vehicle Skin
TIFZBHZK4A: Legendary Outfit
RNUZBZ9QQ: Random Outfit
SD31G84FCC: AKM Skin
KARZBZYTR Skin: (KAR98 Sniper)
ZADROT5QLHP: Stealth Brigade Set
JJCZCDZJ9U: Golden Pan
BBKTZEZET3: Leo Set Legendary Outfit
TIFZBHZK4A: Legendary Outfit
BBKRZBZBF9: Get 1 Free PUBG Cannon Popularity
UCBYSD600: 600 UC
SD16Z66XHH: SCAR-L Gun Skin
BBVNZBZ4M9: Free PUBG Football & Chicken Popularity
DKJU5LMBPY: Free Silver Fragments
MIDASBUY: rename card & room card
LEVKIN1QPCZ: Racer Set (Gold)
ZADROT5QLHP: Stealth Brigade Set
SIWEST4YLXR: Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom
SD16Z66XHH: SCAR-L Gun Skin
R89FPLM9S: Free Companion
S78FTU2XJ: New Skin (M16A4)
PGHZDBTFZ95U: M416 Skin ( First 5000 users)
UKUZBZGWF: Free Fireworks
5FG10D33: Falcon or Outfit
BMTCZBZMFS: Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
JJCZCDZJ9U: Golden Pan
VETREL2IMHX: Bumble Bee Set
MIDASBUY-COM: Free rename card
TIFZBHZK4A: Legendary Outfit
VETREL2IMHX: Bumble Bee Set
BOBR3IBMT: Desert Ranger Set
GPHZDBTFZ: M24U Gun Skin (UMP9)
KARZBZYTR: KAR98 Sniper Skin
SD14G84FCC: AKM Skin
RNUZBZ9QQ: Outfit
TQIZBZ76F: Motor Vehicle Skin
DKJU9GTDSM: Redeem Code For 1000 Silver Fragments
DKJU5LMBPY: Free Silver Fragments Redeem Code
UCBYSD600: 600 UC
How To Claim BGMI redeem codes?
As one can see, the BGMI redeem codes are made up of alphabets and numbers. Hence, gamers should be careful while entering them. Here are the steps to claim the BGMI redeem codes:
Step 1: Firstly, players of the game have to visit the BGMI official redemption center at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com.
Step 2: Players need to paste the specific redeem code in the text field.
Step 3: On clicking the redeem button, a dialogue box will appear and users have to confirm the details that they have entered. You will be prompted to confirm the details that you have entered.
Step 4: Users need to verify all the details and click on the OK button. The rewards and benefits will directly appear in the in-game mailing section.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
17,095
-
13,130
-
17,910
-
13,768
-
92,249
-
13,695
-
23,715
-
7,999
-
21,229
-
11,945