BGMI Redeem Codes For December 27: Full List Of Rewards And Steps To Claim Them

    BGMI redeem codes for December 27 are available now, bringing with them a fresh dose of rewards and upgrades. Like most other battle royale games, the BGMI rewards and upgrades help boost the gaming performance. To note, the BGMI redeem codes for today bring in rewards like racer sets, silver fragments, and so on.

     
    BGMI Redeem Codes For December 27: Full List Of Rewards

    BGMI Redeem Codes For Today

    Krafton, the publisher behind trending games like Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG, brings in several new codes regularly. Here's the list of BGMI redeem codes for today, December 27:

    LEVKIN2QPCZ: Racer Set (Gold)
    DKJU9GTDSM: 1000 Silver Fragments
    EKJONARKJO: Redeem code for First (5000 Users) M416 Gun Skins
    BAPPZBZXF5: UMP-45 Gun Skin
    VETREL2IMHX: Bumble Bee Set
    TQIZBZ76F: Motor Vehicle Skin
    TIFZBHZK4A: Legendary Outfit
    RNUZBZ9QQ: Random Outfit
    SD31G84FCC: AKM Skin
    KARZBZYTR Skin: (KAR98 Sniper)
    ZADROT5QLHP: Stealth Brigade Set
    JJCZCDZJ9U: Golden Pan
    BBKTZEZET3: Leo Set Legendary Outfit
    TIFZBHZK4A: Legendary Outfit
    BBKRZBZBF9: Get 1 Free PUBG Cannon Popularity
    UCBYSD600: 600 UC
    SD16Z66XHH: SCAR-L Gun Skin
    BBVNZBZ4M9: Free PUBG Football & Chicken Popularity
    DKJU5LMBPY: Free Silver Fragments
    MIDASBUY: rename card & room card
    LEVKIN1QPCZ: Racer Set (Gold)
    ZADROT5QLHP: Stealth Brigade Set
    SIWEST4YLXR: Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom
    SD16Z66XHH: SCAR-L Gun Skin
    R89FPLM9S: Free Companion
    S78FTU2XJ: New Skin (M16A4)
    PGHZDBTFZ95U: M416 Skin ( First 5000 users)
    UKUZBZGWF: Free Fireworks
    5FG10D33: Falcon or Outfit
    BMTCZBZMFS: Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
    JJCZCDZJ9U: Golden Pan
    VETREL2IMHX: Bumble Bee Set
    MIDASBUY-COM: Free rename card
    TIFZBHZK4A: Legendary Outfit
    VETREL2IMHX: Bumble Bee Set
    BOBR3IBMT: Desert Ranger Set
    GPHZDBTFZ: M24U Gun Skin (UMP9)
    KARZBZYTR: KAR98 Sniper Skin
    SD14G84FCC: AKM Skin
    RNUZBZ9QQ: Outfit
    TQIZBZ76F: Motor Vehicle Skin
    DKJU9GTDSM: Redeem Code For 1000 Silver Fragments
    DKJU5LMBPY: Free Silver Fragments Redeem Code
    UCBYSD600: 600 UC

    BGMI Redeem Codes Explained

    The above list brings in several upgrades free of cost. To note, one can also find these upgrades and rewards at the Battlegrounds Mobile India Store. However, you would need to spend UC, which is the in-game currency to claim the rewards. Apart from this, one can also get several upgrades when they pass or win at tournaments and events.

     

    On the other hand, the BGMI redeem codes bring in these rewards and upgrades for free, making them quite easy to get. One can also get free UC and get more upgrades at the store. As one can see, the codes are made up of alphabets and numbers and should be entered accurately when claiming the rewards.

    How To Claim BGMI Redeem Codes?

    Here are the steps to claim the BGMI redeem codes:

    Step 1: Firstly, players of the game have to visit the BGMI official redemption center at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com.

    Step 2: Players need to paste the specific redeem code in the text field.

    Step 3: On clicking the redeem button, a dialogue box will appear and users have to confirm the details that they have entered. You will be prompted to confirm the details that you have entered.

    Step 4: Users need to verify all the details and click on the OK button. The rewards and benefits will directly appear in the in-game mailing section.

    Read More About: bgmi gaming news
    Story first published: Monday, December 27, 2021, 9:39 [IST]
