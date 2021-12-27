BGMI Redeem Codes For December 27: Full List Of Rewards And Steps To Claim Them News oi-Sharmishte Datti

BGMI redeem codes for December 27 are available now, bringing with them a fresh dose of rewards and upgrades. Like most other battle royale games, the BGMI rewards and upgrades help boost the gaming performance. To note, the BGMI redeem codes for today bring in rewards like racer sets, silver fragments, and so on.

BGMI Redeem Codes For Today

Krafton, the publisher behind trending games like Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG, brings in several new codes regularly. Here's the list of BGMI redeem codes for today, December 27:

LEVKIN2QPCZ: Racer Set (Gold)

DKJU9GTDSM: 1000 Silver Fragments

EKJONARKJO: Redeem code for First (5000 Users) M416 Gun Skins

BAPPZBZXF5: UMP-45 Gun Skin

VETREL2IMHX: Bumble Bee Set

TQIZBZ76F: Motor Vehicle Skin

TIFZBHZK4A: Legendary Outfit

RNUZBZ9QQ: Random Outfit

SD31G84FCC: AKM Skin

KARZBZYTR Skin: (KAR98 Sniper)

ZADROT5QLHP: Stealth Brigade Set

JJCZCDZJ9U: Golden Pan

BBKTZEZET3: Leo Set Legendary Outfit

TIFZBHZK4A: Legendary Outfit

BBKRZBZBF9: Get 1 Free PUBG Cannon Popularity

UCBYSD600: 600 UC

SD16Z66XHH: SCAR-L Gun Skin

BBVNZBZ4M9: Free PUBG Football & Chicken Popularity

DKJU5LMBPY: Free Silver Fragments

MIDASBUY: rename card & room card

LEVKIN1QPCZ: Racer Set (Gold)

ZADROT5QLHP: Stealth Brigade Set

SIWEST4YLXR: Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom

SD16Z66XHH: SCAR-L Gun Skin

R89FPLM9S: Free Companion

S78FTU2XJ: New Skin (M16A4)

PGHZDBTFZ95U: M416 Skin ( First 5000 users)

UKUZBZGWF: Free Fireworks

5FG10D33: Falcon or Outfit

BMTCZBZMFS: Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

JJCZCDZJ9U: Golden Pan

VETREL2IMHX: Bumble Bee Set

MIDASBUY-COM: Free rename card

TIFZBHZK4A: Legendary Outfit

VETREL2IMHX: Bumble Bee Set

BOBR3IBMT: Desert Ranger Set

GPHZDBTFZ: M24U Gun Skin (UMP9)

KARZBZYTR: KAR98 Sniper Skin

SD14G84FCC: AKM Skin

RNUZBZ9QQ: Outfit

TQIZBZ76F: Motor Vehicle Skin

DKJU9GTDSM: Redeem Code For 1000 Silver Fragments

DKJU5LMBPY: Free Silver Fragments Redeem Code

UCBYSD600: 600 UC

BGMI Redeem Codes Explained

The above list brings in several upgrades free of cost. To note, one can also find these upgrades and rewards at the Battlegrounds Mobile India Store. However, you would need to spend UC, which is the in-game currency to claim the rewards. Apart from this, one can also get several upgrades when they pass or win at tournaments and events.

On the other hand, the BGMI redeem codes bring in these rewards and upgrades for free, making them quite easy to get. One can also get free UC and get more upgrades at the store. As one can see, the codes are made up of alphabets and numbers and should be entered accurately when claiming the rewards.

How To Claim BGMI Redeem Codes?

Here are the steps to claim the BGMI redeem codes:

Step 1: Firstly, players of the game have to visit the BGMI official redemption center at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com.

Step 2: Players need to paste the specific redeem code in the text field.

Step 3: On clicking the redeem button, a dialogue box will appear and users have to confirm the details that they have entered. You will be prompted to confirm the details that you have entered.

Step 4: Users need to verify all the details and click on the OK button. The rewards and benefits will directly appear in the in-game mailing section.

Best Mobiles in India