BGMI Redeem Codes For January 3: New Codes For New Year

BGMI is one of the most popular battle royale games in India, coming from famous developer Krafton. The BGMI redeem codes for today, bring in new rewards and upgrades. For instance, you can get UC, racer sets, silver fragments, and much more with the BGMI codes. Here's everything you need to know about the BGMI redeem codes.

BGMI Redeem Codes For January 3

Here's the full list of BGMI redeem codes for today

LEVKIN2QPCZ: Racer Set (Gold)

DKJU9GTDSM: 1000 Silver Fragments

EKJONARKJO: Redeem code for First (5000 Users) M416 Gun Skins

BAPPZBZXF5: UMP-45 Gun Skin

VETREL2IMHX: Bumble Bee Set

TQIZBZ76F: Motor Vehicle Skin

TIFZBHZK4A: Legendary Outfit

RNUZBZ9QQ: Random Outfit

SD31G84FCC: AKM Skin

KARZBZYTR Skin: (KAR98 Sniper)

ZADROT5QLHP: Stealth Brigade Set

JJCZCDZJ9U: Golden Pan

BBKTZEZET3: Leo Set Legendary Outfit

BBKRZBZBF9: Get 1 Free PUBG Cannon Popularity

UCBYSD600: 600 UC

SD16Z66XHH: SCAR-L Gun Skin

BBVNZBZ4M9: Free PUBG Football & Chicken Popularity

DKJU5LMBPY: Free Silver Fragments

MIDASBUY: rename card & room card

LEVKIN1QPCZ: Racer Set (Gold)

SIWEST4YLXR: Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom

R89FPLM9S: Free Companion

S78FTU2XJ: New Skin (M16A4)

PGHZDBTFZ95U: M416 Skin ( First 5000 users)

UKUZBZGWF: Free Fireworks

5FG10D33: Falcon or Outfit

BMTCZBZMFS: Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

MIDASBUY-COM: Free rename card

BOBR3IBMT: Desert Ranger Set

GPHZDBTFZ: M24U Gun Skin (UMP9)

KARZBZYTR: KAR98 Sniper Skin

SD14G84FCC: AKM Skin

RNUZBZ9QQ: Outfit

TQIZBZ76F: Motor Vehicle Skin

DKJU9GTDSM: Redeem Code For 1000 Silver Fragments

UCBYSD600: 600 UC

How To Claim BGMI Redeem Codes?

Battlegrounds Mobile India or BGMI has surpassed thousands of downloads in India. As one of the most popular battle royale games in the country, the game offers several rewards and upgrades. One can also buy these upgrades from the BGMI store. However, this can be quite expensive as it involves UC (the in-game currency) and even real cash.

On the other hand, the BGMI redeem codes bring in several upgrades free of cost. One simply needs to enter the BGMI codes at the redemption site and access several rewards and upgrades. What's more, these codes also offer UC for free, which one can further use to get other benefits on the game.

Here are the steps to claim the BGMI redeem codes:

Step 1: Firstly, players of the game have to visit the BGMI official redemption center at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com.

Step 2: Players need to paste the specific redeem code in the text field. As one can see, the codes are made up of alphabets and numbers and one should be careful while entering it here.

Step 3: On clicking the redeem button, a dialogue box will appear and users have to confirm the details that they have entered. You will be prompted to confirm the details that you have entered.

Step 4: Users need to verify all the details and click on the OK button. The rewards and benefits will directly appear in the in-game mailing section.

