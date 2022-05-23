BGMI Redeem Codes For May 23: Get Racer Set, Bumblebee Set, More News oi-Sharmishte Datti

BGMI redeem codes for today, May 23 are available now, making the game even more interesting. Battlegrounds Mobile India is one of the most popular games in the country, hosting several tournaments and other events. Plus, the BGMI redeem codes further help to make the game better, and here's all you need to know.

BGMI Redeem Codes For May 23

LEVKIN2QPCZ: Racer Set (Gold)

ZADROT5QLHP: Stealth Brigade Set

SIWEST4YLXR: Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom

JJCZCDZJ9U: Golden Pan

VETREL2IMHX: Bumble Bee Set

MIDASBUYCOM: Free rename card

TIFZBHZK4A: Legendary Outfit

BOBR3IBMT: Desert Ranger Set

GPHZDBTFZM32U: Gun Skin (UMP9)

KARZBZYTR: Skin (KAR98 Sniper)

SD71G84FCC: AKM Skin

RNUZBZ9QQ: Outfit

TQIZBZ76F: Motor Vehicle Skin

SD33Z66XHH: SCAR-L Gun Skin

R89FPLM9S: Free Companion

S78FTU2XJ: New Skin (M31A4)

PGHZDBTFZ95U: M416 Skin (First 5000 users)

UKUZBZGWF: Free Fireworks

5FG71D33: Falcon

5FG81D44: Outfit

BMTCZBZMFS: Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

BGMI Redeem Codes Explained

As mentioned earlier, BGMI is one of the most popular games in India. The game offers several rewards and upgrades, which are generally available for purchase at the store. Gamers will have to spend UC, which is the in-game currency as well as real money to get these upgrades. If not careful, it can drain your wallet.

On the other hand, the BGMI redeem codes offer similar rewards and upgrades. The major difference is that it's free of cost and easy to claim. As one can see, the BGMI redeem codes include alphabets and numbers. Hence, gamers have to make sure they enter the codes correctly while claiming them.

How To Claim BGMI Redeem Codes?

If you have already pre-registered for BGMI, you will directly get the upgraded skins and other weapons and passes on your gaming app. If not, you can claim the BGMI redeem codes with these easy steps:

Step 1: Open the BGMI website or just click on this link Battlegroundsmobileindia.com

Step 2: Scroll down to find the BGMI Redemption Center link

Step 3: Now enter your BGMI ID, which is the same as the one you use to play the game.

Step 4: Next, enter the redeem code of your choice and captcha for confirmation > click on redeem and the rewards will directly appear in your gaming app.

