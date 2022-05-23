Just In
BGMI Redeem Codes For May 23: Get Racer Set, Bumblebee Set, More
BGMI redeem codes for today, May 23 are available now, making the game even more interesting. Battlegrounds Mobile India is one of the most popular games in the country, hosting several tournaments and other events. Plus, the BGMI redeem codes further help to make the game better, and here's all you need to know.
BGMI Redeem Codes For May 23
LEVKIN2QPCZ: Racer Set (Gold)
ZADROT5QLHP: Stealth Brigade Set
SIWEST4YLXR: Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom
JJCZCDZJ9U: Golden Pan
VETREL2IMHX: Bumble Bee Set
MIDASBUYCOM: Free rename card
VETREL2IMHX: Bumble Bee Set
TIFZBHZK4A: Legendary Outfit
BOBR3IBMT: Desert Ranger Set
GPHZDBTFZM32U: Gun Skin (UMP9)
KARZBZYTR: Skin (KAR98 Sniper)
SD71G84FCC: AKM Skin
RNUZBZ9QQ: Outfit
TQIZBZ76F: Motor Vehicle Skin
SD33Z66XHH: SCAR-L Gun Skin
R89FPLM9S: Free Companion
S78FTU2XJ: New Skin (M31A4)
PGHZDBTFZ95U: M416 Skin (First 5000 users)
UKUZBZGWF: Free Fireworks
5FG71D33: Falcon
5FG81D44: Outfit
BMTCZBZMFS: Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
BGMI Redeem Codes Explained
As mentioned earlier, BGMI is one of the most popular games in India. The game offers several rewards and upgrades, which are generally available for purchase at the store. Gamers will have to spend UC, which is the in-game currency as well as real money to get these upgrades. If not careful, it can drain your wallet.
On the other hand, the BGMI redeem codes offer similar rewards and upgrades. The major difference is that it's free of cost and easy to claim. As one can see, the BGMI redeem codes include alphabets and numbers. Hence, gamers have to make sure they enter the codes correctly while claiming them.
How To Claim BGMI Redeem Codes?
If you have already pre-registered for BGMI, you will directly get the upgraded skins and other weapons and passes on your gaming app. If not, you can claim the BGMI redeem codes with these easy steps:
Step 1: Open the BGMI website or just click on this link Battlegroundsmobileindia.com
Step 2: Scroll down to find the BGMI Redemption Center link
Step 3: Now enter your BGMI ID, which is the same as the one you use to play the game.
Step 4: Next, enter the redeem code of your choice and captcha for confirmation > click on redeem and the rewards will directly appear in your gaming app.
