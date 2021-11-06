BGMI Redeem Codes For November 6 With Diwali Event: Full List Of Rewards And Benefits News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Battlegrounds Mobile India is one of the most popular battle royale games in India. The BGMI redeem codes offer rewards and other upgrades for free. Gamers can get upgrades like Assassin Suit, Assassin Bottom, Motor Vehicle Skin, and much more. Plus, the BGMI Diwali event is also bringing in several other upgrades.

BGMI Redeem Codes Explained

BGMI redeem codes bring in several benefits and rewards for gamers. Generally, you can get these rewards and upgrades at the BMGI store, but you would need to spend money on this. On the other hand, the BGMI redeem codes bring in these rewards free of cost.

How To Claim BGMI Redeem Codes?

Step 1: Firstly, players of the game have to visit the BGMI official redemption center at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com.

Step 2: Players need to paste the specific redeem code in the text field.

Step 3: On clicking the redeem button, a dialogue box will appear and users have to confirm the details that they have entered. You will be prompted to confirm the details that you have entered.

Step 4: Users need to verify all the details and click on the OK button. The rewards and benefits will directly appear in the in-game mailing section.

BGMI Redeem Codes For November 6

VETREL2IMHX- Bumble Bee Set

ZADROT5QLHP- Stealth Brigade Set

SIWEST4YLXR- Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom

TQIZBZ76F- Motor Vehicle Skin

KARZBZYTR- Skin (KAR98 Sniper)

5FG10D33 - Falcon and Free Emotes

GPHZDBTFZM24U - UMP9 Skin

JJCZCDZJ9U - Golden Pan

PGHZDBTFZ95U - M416 Skin

R89FPLM9S - Companion

BMTCZBZMFS - Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

5FG10D33 - Outfit for Free

TQIZBz76F - 3 Free Motorcycle

BMTFZBZQNC - Free Drifter Set

SD14G84FCC - Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun

RNUZBZ9QQ - AKM Glacier Skin

LEVKIN1QPCZ- Racer Set (Gold)

MIDASBUY-COM - Free rename card

TIFZBHZK4A- Legendary Outfit

BOBR3IBMT- Desert Ranger Set

GPHZDBTFZM24U- Gun Skin (UMP9)

KARZBZYTR- Skin (KAR98 Sniper)

S78FTU2XJ- New Skin (M16A4)

UKUZBZGWF- Free Fireworks

5FG10D33- Falcon 5FG10D33- Outfit

BGMI Diwali Event: Lamp Exchange Offers

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Diwali event is still going on, allowing gamers to earn more rewards. Here, gamers need to collect lamps and exchange them for rewards. Here's what you can collect with the lamps:

200 Lamps: Cool Card Handband

700 Lamps: Mini14 Rock Star Skin

500 Lamps: Cool Cat Set

