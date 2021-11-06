Just In
BGMI Redeem Codes For November 6 With Diwali Event: Full List Of Rewards And Benefits
Battlegrounds Mobile India is one of the most popular battle royale games in India. The BGMI redeem codes offer rewards and other upgrades for free. Gamers can get upgrades like Assassin Suit, Assassin Bottom, Motor Vehicle Skin, and much more. Plus, the BGMI Diwali event is also bringing in several other upgrades.
BGMI Redeem Codes Explained
BGMI redeem codes bring in several benefits and rewards for gamers. Generally, you can get these rewards and upgrades at the BMGI store, but you would need to spend money on this. On the other hand, the BGMI redeem codes bring in these rewards free of cost.
How To Claim BGMI Redeem Codes?
Step 1: Firstly, players of the game have to visit the BGMI official redemption center at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com.
Step 2: Players need to paste the specific redeem code in the text field.
Step 3: On clicking the redeem button, a dialogue box will appear and users have to confirm the details that they have entered. You will be prompted to confirm the details that you have entered.
Step 4: Users need to verify all the details and click on the OK button. The rewards and benefits will directly appear in the in-game mailing section.
BGMI Redeem Codes For November 6
VETREL2IMHX- Bumble Bee Set
ZADROT5QLHP- Stealth Brigade Set
SIWEST4YLXR- Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom
TQIZBZ76F- Motor Vehicle Skin
KARZBZYTR- Skin (KAR98 Sniper)
5FG10D33 - Falcon and Free Emotes
GPHZDBTFZM24U - UMP9 Skin
JJCZCDZJ9U - Golden Pan
PGHZDBTFZ95U - M416 Skin
R89FPLM9S - Companion
BMTCZBZMFS - Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
5FG10D33 - Outfit for Free
TQIZBz76F - 3 Free Motorcycle
BMTFZBZQNC - Free Drifter Set
SD14G84FCC - Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun
RNUZBZ9QQ - AKM Glacier Skin
LEVKIN1QPCZ- Racer Set (Gold)
MIDASBUY-COM - Free rename card
TIFZBHZK4A- Legendary Outfit
BOBR3IBMT- Desert Ranger Set
GPHZDBTFZM24U- Gun Skin (UMP9)
KARZBZYTR- Skin (KAR98 Sniper)
S78FTU2XJ- New Skin (M16A4)
UKUZBZGWF- Free Fireworks
5FG10D33- Falcon 5FG10D33- Outfit
BGMI Diwali Event: Lamp Exchange Offers
The Battlegrounds Mobile India Diwali event is still going on, allowing gamers to earn more rewards. Here, gamers need to collect lamps and exchange them for rewards. Here's what you can collect with the lamps:
200 Lamps: Cool Card Handband
700 Lamps: Mini14 Rock Star Skin
500 Lamps: Cool Cat Set
