BGMI Redeem Codes For October 11; Get Stealth Brigade Set And More

BGMI has emerged as one of the most popular battle royale games in India, upping the competition with Free Fire. BGMI is largely similar to the popular PUBG Mobile, which also means the rewards and upgrades are also similar. The BGMI redeem codes for today bring in the usual rewards and benefits - but for free.

BGMI Redeem Codes Explained

If you're new to the gaming specter, then you need to know about the BGMI redeem codes. Like all battle royale games, BGMI also offers several rewards and upgrades. Generally, you would need to spend UC or the in-game currency. However, if you're not careful enough, it could drain your wallet.

On the other hand, the BGMI redeem codes bring similar upgrades and rewards for free. Players only need to enter the redeem codes and claim the prizes. This will further boost their gaming performance - free of cost!

BGMI Redeem Codes For Today

VETREL2IMHX- Bumble Bee Set

ZADROT5QLHP- Stealth Brigade Set

SIWEST4YLXR- Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom

S78FTU2XJ- New Skin (M16A4)

TQIZBZ76F- Motor Vehicle Skin

R89FPLM9S- Free Companion

LEVKIN1QPCZ- Racer Set (Gold)

KARZBZYTR- Skin (KAR98 Sniper)

SD14G84FCC- AKM Skin

SD14G84FCC - Free Skin for

KAR98 Sniper Gun

Steps To Claim BGMI Redeem Codes

Step 1: Firstly, players of the game have to visit the BGMI official redemption center at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com.

Step 2: Players need to paste the specific redeem code in the text field.

Step 3: On clicking the redeem button, a dialogue box will appear and users have to confirm the details that they have entered. You will be prompted to confirm the details that you have entered.

Step 4: Users need to verify all the details and click on the OK button. The rewards and benefits will directly appear in the in-game mailing section.

