ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BGMI Redeem Codes For October 11; Get Stealth Brigade Set And More

    By
    |

    BGMI has emerged as one of the most popular battle royale games in India, upping the competition with Free Fire. BGMI is largely similar to the popular PUBG Mobile, which also means the rewards and upgrades are also similar. The BGMI redeem codes for today bring in the usual rewards and benefits - but for free.

     
    BGMI Redeem Codes For October 11

    BGMI Redeem Codes Explained

    If you're new to the gaming specter, then you need to know about the BGMI redeem codes. Like all battle royale games, BGMI also offers several rewards and upgrades. Generally, you would need to spend UC or the in-game currency. However, if you're not careful enough, it could drain your wallet.

    On the other hand, the BGMI redeem codes bring similar upgrades and rewards for free. Players only need to enter the redeem codes and claim the prizes. This will further boost their gaming performance - free of cost!

    BGMI Redeem Codes For Today

    VETREL2IMHX- Bumble Bee Set
    ZADROT5QLHP- Stealth Brigade Set
    SIWEST4YLXR- Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom
    S78FTU2XJ- New Skin (M16A4)
    TQIZBZ76F- Motor Vehicle Skin
    R89FPLM9S- Free Companion
    LEVKIN1QPCZ- Racer Set (Gold)
    KARZBZYTR- Skin (KAR98 Sniper)
    SD14G84FCC- AKM Skin
    TQIZBZ76F - Vehicle Skin
    5FG10D33 - Falcon and Free Emotes
    GPHZDBTFZM24U - UMP9 Skin
    KARZBZYTR - Free Outfit
    JJCZCDZJ9U - Golden Pan
    UKUZBZGWF - Free Fireworks
    TIFZBHZK4A - Free Outfit
    RNUZBZ9QQ - AKM Glacier Skin
    PGHZDBTFZ95U - M416 Skin
    R89FPLM9S - Companion
    BMTCZBZMFS - Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
    5FG10D33 - Outfit for Free
    TQIZBz76F - 3 Free Motorcycle
    BMTFZBZQNC - Free Drifter Set
    SD14G84FCC - Free Skin for
    KAR98 Sniper Gun
    RNUZBZ9QQ - AKM Glacier Skin
    LEVKIN1QPCZ- Racer Set (Gold)
    MIDASBUY-COM - Free rename card
    TIFZBHZK4A- Legendary Outfit
    BOBR3IBMT- Desert Ranger Set
    GPHZDBTFZM24U- Gun Skin (UMP9)
    KARZBZYTR- Skin (KAR98 Sniper)
    SD14G84FCC- AKM Skin RNUZBZ9QQ- Outfit
    S78FTU2XJ- New Skin (M16A4)
    UKUZBZGWF- Free Fireworks
    5FG10D33- Falcon 5FG10D33- Outfit

     

    Steps To Claim BGMI Redeem Codes

    Step 1: Firstly, players of the game have to visit the BGMI official redemption center at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com.

    Step 2: Players need to paste the specific redeem code in the text field.

    Step 3: On clicking the redeem button, a dialogue box will appear and users have to confirm the details that they have entered. You will be prompted to confirm the details that you have entered.

    Step 4: Users need to verify all the details and click on the OK button. The rewards and benefits will directly appear in the in-game mailing section.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: bgmi pubg gaming news
    Story first published: Monday, October 11, 2021, 9:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 11, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X