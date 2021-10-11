Just In
BGMI Redeem Codes For October 11; Get Stealth Brigade Set And More
BGMI has emerged as one of the most popular battle royale games in India, upping the competition with Free Fire. BGMI is largely similar to the popular PUBG Mobile, which also means the rewards and upgrades are also similar. The BGMI redeem codes for today bring in the usual rewards and benefits - but for free.
BGMI Redeem Codes Explained
If you're new to the gaming specter, then you need to know about the BGMI redeem codes. Like all battle royale games, BGMI also offers several rewards and upgrades. Generally, you would need to spend UC or the in-game currency. However, if you're not careful enough, it could drain your wallet.
On the other hand, the BGMI redeem codes bring similar upgrades and rewards for free. Players only need to enter the redeem codes and claim the prizes. This will further boost their gaming performance - free of cost!
BGMI Redeem Codes For Today
VETREL2IMHX- Bumble Bee Set
ZADROT5QLHP- Stealth Brigade Set
SIWEST4YLXR- Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom
S78FTU2XJ- New Skin (M16A4)
TQIZBZ76F- Motor Vehicle Skin
R89FPLM9S- Free Companion
LEVKIN1QPCZ- Racer Set (Gold)
KARZBZYTR- Skin (KAR98 Sniper)
SD14G84FCC- AKM Skin
TQIZBZ76F - Vehicle Skin
5FG10D33 - Falcon and Free Emotes
GPHZDBTFZM24U - UMP9 Skin
KARZBZYTR - Free Outfit
JJCZCDZJ9U - Golden Pan
UKUZBZGWF - Free Fireworks
TIFZBHZK4A - Free Outfit
RNUZBZ9QQ - AKM Glacier Skin
PGHZDBTFZ95U - M416 Skin
R89FPLM9S - Companion
BMTCZBZMFS - Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
5FG10D33 - Outfit for Free
TQIZBz76F - 3 Free Motorcycle
BMTFZBZQNC - Free Drifter Set
SD14G84FCC - Free Skin for
KAR98 Sniper Gun
RNUZBZ9QQ - AKM Glacier Skin
LEVKIN1QPCZ- Racer Set (Gold)
MIDASBUY-COM - Free rename card
TIFZBHZK4A- Legendary Outfit
BOBR3IBMT- Desert Ranger Set
GPHZDBTFZM24U- Gun Skin (UMP9)
KARZBZYTR- Skin (KAR98 Sniper)
SD14G84FCC- AKM Skin RNUZBZ9QQ- Outfit
S78FTU2XJ- New Skin (M16A4)
UKUZBZGWF- Free Fireworks
5FG10D33- Falcon 5FG10D33- Outfit
Steps To Claim BGMI Redeem Codes
Step 1: Firstly, players of the game have to visit the BGMI official redemption center at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com.
Step 2: Players need to paste the specific redeem code in the text field.
Step 3: On clicking the redeem button, a dialogue box will appear and users have to confirm the details that they have entered. You will be prompted to confirm the details that you have entered.
Step 4: Users need to verify all the details and click on the OK button. The rewards and benefits will directly appear in the in-game mailing section.
