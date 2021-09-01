BGMI Redeem Codes For September 1; Your Chance To Win Racer Set For Free News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Battlegrounds Mobile India has finally entered the Indian gaming scene for both Android and iOS users. This popular battle royale game offers several in-game events and tournaments. Generally, you can get rewards and upgrades when you keep winning on the game. At the same time, you can get rewards and upgrades using the BGMI redeem codes.

What Are BGMI Redeem Codes?

Battlegrounds Mobile India is a revamped game, specifically for the Indian gaming community. After PUBG Mobile was banned by the Indian government, publisher Krafton released BGMI for India. Now, BGMI complies with the Indian rules and regulations and has been a hit in the country.

Like most battle royale games, Battlegrounds Mobile India offers several upgrades and rewards. Gamers can also purchase them within the game using the in-app currency. Do note, buying the rewards can be quite expensive. This is where the BGMI redeem codes come into the picture. You can simply enter these codes at the redemption site and claim rewards for free!

How To Claim BGMI redeem Codes?

Here are the steps to redeem the BGMI redeem codes:

Step 1: Firstly, players of the game have to visit the BGMI official redemption center at battlegroundsmobileindia.com.

Step 2: Players need to paste the specific redeem code in the text field.

Step 3: On clicking the redeem button, a dialogue box will appear and users have to confirm the details that they have entered. u will be prompted to confirm the details that you have entered.

Step 4: Users need to verify all the details and click on the OK button to confirm.

BGMI Redeem Codes For Today

Here are the BGMI codes for today. You can try your luck with these codes and claim them before it expires.

LEVKIN1QPCZ- Racer Set (Gold)

ZADROT5QLHP- Stealth Brigade Set

SIWEST4YLXR- Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom

JJCZCDZJ9U- Golden Pan

VETREL2IMHX- Bumble Bee Set

MIDASBUY-COM - Free rename card

TIFZBHZK4A- Legendary Outfit

BOBR3IBMT- Desert Ranger Set

GPHZDBTFZM24U- Gun Skin (UMP9)

KARZBZYTR- Skin (KAR98 Sniper)

SD14G84FCC- AKM Skin

RNUZBZ9QQ- Outfit

TQIZBZ76F- Motor Vehicle Skin

SD16Z66XHH- SCAR-L Gun Skin

R89FPLM9S- Free Companion

S78FTU2XJ- New Skin (M16A4)

PGHZDBTFZ95U- M416 Skin (First 5000 users)

UKUZBZGWF- Free Fireworks

5FG10D33- Falcon

5FG10D33- Outfit

