Just In
- 6 hrs ago Foldable Feature Phones Available To Buy In India Under Rs. 2,000
- 9 hrs ago Instagram To Mandate Age Verification For Sensitive Content; What Will Happen If You Don't Comply?
- 11 hrs ago Realme 8i, 8s, Realme 9 Series India Launch Schedule Revealed; Everything You Should Know?
- 11 hrs ago Windows 11 Will Be Available From October 5 As A Free Update
Don't Miss
- Movies Exclusive Pic: Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan Takes Arunita Kanjilal For A Drive!
- Sports U Mumba Squad 2021: Players List and Full Team for PKL Season 8
- News PM Modi discusses Afghan situation with European Council president Charles Michel
- Finance 2 Stocks To Buy From The Midcap IT And Infrastructure Space
- Lifestyle Helmet Promotions: Pranutan Bahl Stuns With Her Embellished Floral Dress And Nail Art
- Education MSBTE Diploma Result 2021 Summer Declared At msbte.org.in
- Automobiles 2021 Triumph Speed Twin Launched In India At Rs 10.99 Lakh: Gets Several New Updates
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Nagaland In September
BGMI Redeem Codes For September 1; Your Chance To Win Racer Set For Free
Battlegrounds Mobile India has finally entered the Indian gaming scene for both Android and iOS users. This popular battle royale game offers several in-game events and tournaments. Generally, you can get rewards and upgrades when you keep winning on the game. At the same time, you can get rewards and upgrades using the BGMI redeem codes.
What Are BGMI Redeem Codes?
Battlegrounds Mobile India is a revamped game, specifically for the Indian gaming community. After PUBG Mobile was banned by the Indian government, publisher Krafton released BGMI for India. Now, BGMI complies with the Indian rules and regulations and has been a hit in the country.
Like most battle royale games, Battlegrounds Mobile India offers several upgrades and rewards. Gamers can also purchase them within the game using the in-app currency. Do note, buying the rewards can be quite expensive. This is where the BGMI redeem codes come into the picture. You can simply enter these codes at the redemption site and claim rewards for free!
How To Claim BGMI redeem Codes?
Here are the steps to redeem the BGMI redeem codes:
Step 1: Firstly, players of the game have to visit the BGMI official redemption center at battlegroundsmobileindia.com.
Step 2: Players need to paste the specific redeem code in the text field.
Step 3: On clicking the redeem button, a dialogue box will appear and users have to confirm the details that they have entered. u will be prompted to confirm the details that you have entered.
Step 4: Users need to verify all the details and click on the OK button to confirm.
BGMI Redeem Codes For Today
Here are the BGMI codes for today. You can try your luck with these codes and claim them before it expires.
- LEVKIN1QPCZ- Racer Set (Gold)
- ZADROT5QLHP- Stealth Brigade Set
- SIWEST4YLXR- Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom
- JJCZCDZJ9U- Golden Pan
- VETREL2IMHX- Bumble Bee Set
- MIDASBUY-COM - Free rename card
- VETREL2IMHX- Bumble Bee Set
- TIFZBHZK4A- Legendary Outfit
- BOBR3IBMT- Desert Ranger Set
- GPHZDBTFZM24U- Gun Skin (UMP9)
- KARZBZYTR- Skin (KAR98 Sniper)
- SD14G84FCC- AKM Skin
- RNUZBZ9QQ- Outfit
- TQIZBZ76F- Motor Vehicle Skin
- SD16Z66XHH- SCAR-L Gun Skin
- R89FPLM9S- Free Companion
- S78FTU2XJ- New Skin (M16A4)
- PGHZDBTFZ95U- M416 Skin (First 5000 users)
- UKUZBZGWF- Free Fireworks
- 5FG10D33- Falcon
- 5FG10D33- Outfit
-
39,990
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
17,999
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
21,830
-
32,181
-
52,110
-
57,466
-
1,00,000
-
1,30,757
-
68,805
-
52,740
-
59,999
-
15,630