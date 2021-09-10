Just In
BGMI Redeem Codes For September 10; Get Free Skins, Weapons, And More
BGMI or Battlegrounds Mobile India has emerged as one of the most popular and highly download battle royale games. The game is now available on both Google Play and App Store, making it accessible to all. Gamers can boost their performance by rewards and upgrades, which can be earned for free using the BGMI redeem codes for September 10.
BGMI Redeem Codes For September 10
We have made things easy by bringing in all the BGMI redeem codes for today right here. Here's the list of BGMI redeem codes for today:
- TQIZBZ76F for Vehicle Skin
- 5FG10D33 for Falcon and Free Emotes
- GPHZDBTFZM24U for UMP9 Skin
- KARZBZYTR for Free Outfit
- JJCZCDZJ9U for Golden Pan
- UKUZBZGWF for Free Fireworks
- TIFZBHZK4A for Free Outfit
- RNUZBZ9QQ for AKM Glacier Skin
- PGHZDBTFZ95U for M416 Skin
- R89FPLM9S for Companion
- BMTCZBZMFS for Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
- 5FG10D33 for Outfit for Free
- TQIZBz76F for 3 Free Motorcycle
- BMTFZBZQNC for Free Drifter Set
- SD14G84FCC for Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun
- RNUZBZ9QQ for AKM Glacier Skin
- DKJU9GTDSM for 1000 Silver Fragments
- EKJONARKJO for Unlimited M416 Gun Skins
- BAPPZBZXF5 for UMP-45 Gun Skin
- TQIZBZ76F for Motor Vehicle Skin
- ZADROT5QLHP for Stealth Brigade Set
- JJCZCDZJ9U for Golden Pan
- BBKTZEZET3 for Leo Set Legendary Outfit
- TIFZBHZK4A for Legendary Outfit
BGMI Redeem Codes: How To Claim BGMI Codes?
As one can see, the BGMI redeem codes include a mixture of alphabets and numbers. These codes help get the desired benefits and rewards. You can also get them within the game, but that would be quite expensive. On the other hand, the BGMI redeem codes bring these benefits and rewards free of cost. Here's how to claim the BGMI redeem codes:
Step 1: Firstly, players of the game have to visit the BGMI official redemption center at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com.
Step 2: Players need to paste the specific redeem code in the text field.
Step 3: On clicking the redeem button, a dialogue box will appear and users have to confirm the details that they have entered. You will be prompted to confirm the details that you have entered.
Step 4: Users need to verify all the details and click on the OK button. The rewards and benefits will directly appear in the in-game mailing section.
