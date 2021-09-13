BGMI Redeem Codes For September 13; Get Assassin Suit, Gun Skins, More News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Battlegrounds Mobile India is the rebranded PUBG Mobile game, which is currently available only in India. BGMI redeem codes, as the name suggests, are a gateway to get several rewards, upgrades, and other benefits. If you're looking to boost your gaming performance, the BGMI redeem codes can help to get them free of cost.

BGMI Redeem Codes Explained

Battlegrounds Mobile India offers several upgrades and benefits. Generally, you would need to spend the in-game currency - UC to get these rewards. On the other hand, the BGMI redeem codes bring these rewards free of cost. For instance, gamers can get rewards like Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom, Golden Pan, and more.

BGMI Redeem Codes For Today

We have made things easy by bringing in the entire list of BGMI redeem codes for today. Here are the working codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India:

LEVKIN2QPCZ for Racer Set (Gold)

ZADROT5QLHP for Stealth Brigade Set

SIWEST4YLXR for Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom

JJCZCDZJ9U for Golden Pan

VETREL2IMHX for Bumble Bee Set

MIDASBUY-COM for Free rename card

TIFZBHZK4A for Legendary Outfit

BOBR3IBMT for Desert Ranger Set

GPHZDBTFZM32U for Gun Skin (UMP9)

KARZBZYTR for Skin (KAR98 Sniper)

SD31G84FCC for AKM Skin

RNUZBZ9QQ for Outfit

TQIZBZ76F for Motor Vehicle Skin

SD31Z66XHH for SCAR-L Gun Skin

R89FPLM9S for Free Companion

S78FTU2XJ for New Skin (M31A4)

PGHZDBTFZ95U for M416 Skin ( First 5000 users)

UKUZBZGWF for Free Fireworks

5FG22D33 for Falcon

5FG22D44 for Outfit

BMTCZBZMFS for Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

How To Claim BGMI Redeem Codes?

Step 1: Firstly, players of the game have to visit the BGMI official redemption center at battlegroundsmobileindia.com.

Step 2: Players need to paste the specific redeem code in the text field.

Step 3: On clicking the redeem button, a dialogue box will appear and users have to confirm the details that they have entered. u will be prompted to confirm the details that you have entered.

Step 4: Users need to verify all the details and click on the OK button to confirm. You can try your luck with these codes and claim them before it expires.

