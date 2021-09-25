Just In
BGMI Redeem Codes For September 25: Complete List Of Rewards And Steps To Claim Them
Battlegrounds Mobile India is something that all gamers are enjoying right now. To make things better, Krafton has released some of the latest BGMI redeem codes for September 25. Using the BGMI redeem codes helps in boosting your gaming performance with the rewards and benefits, collected for free!
BGMI Redeem Codes Explained
Like most battle royale games, BGMI also offers several upgrades and benefits. Generally, you can buy this using UC, the in-game currency on Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile. However, this can be quite expensive, draining your wallet soon. That said, the BGMI redeem codes bring these rewards and benefits for free, making them durable and beneficial for free!
How To Claim BGMI Redeem Codes For Today
Here are the steps to claim the BGMI redeem codes:
Step 1: Firstly, players of the game have to visit the BGMI official redemption center at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com.
Step 2: Players need to paste the specific redeem code in the text field.
Step 3: On clicking the redeem button, a dialogue box will appear and users have to confirm the details that they have entered. You will be prompted to confirm the details that you have entered.
Step 4: Users need to verify all the details and click on the OK button. The rewards and benefits will directly appear in the in-game mailing section.
BGMI Redeem Codes For September 25
LEVKIN1QPCZ- Racer Set (Gold)
ZADROT5QLHP- Stealth Brigade Set
SIWEST4YLXR- Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom
SD16Z66XHH- SCAR-L Gun Skin
R89FPLM9S- Free Companion
S78FTU2XJ- New Skin (M16A4)
PGHZDBTFZ95U- M416 Skin ( First 5000 users)
UKUZBZGWF- Free Fireworks
5FG10D33- Falcon
5FG10D33- Outfit
JJCZCDZJ9U- Golden Pan
VETREL2IMHX- Bumble Bee Set
MIDASBUY-COM - Free rename card
TIFZBHZK4A- Legendary Outfit
BOBR3IBMT- Desert Ranger Set
GPHZDBTFZM24U- Gun Skin (UMP9)
KARZBZYTR- Skin (KAR98 Sniper)
SD14G84FCC- AKM Skin
RNUZBZ9QQ- Outfit
TQIZBZ76F- Motor Vehicle Skin
DKJU9GTDSM - Redeem Code For 1000 Silver Fragments
DKJU5LMBPY - PUBG Mobile Free Silver Fragments Redeem Code
UCBYSD600 - 600 UC redeem code
SIWEST4YLXR - Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom
JJCZCDZJ9U - Golden Pan
MIDASBUY-COM - Free rename card
BOBR3IBMT - Desert Ranger Set
GPHZDBTFZM32U - Gun Skin (UMP9)
KARZBZYTR - Skin (KAR98 Sniper)
SD31G84FCC -AKM Skin
TQIZBZ76F - Motor Vehicle Skin
SD31Z66XHH - SCAR-L Gun Skin
R89FPLM9S - Free Companion
S78FTU2XJ - New Skin (M31A4)
PGHZDBTFZ95U - M416 Skin (First 5000 users)
UKUZBZGWF - Free Fireworks
5FG22D33 - Falcon
BMTCZBZMFS - Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
