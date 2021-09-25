ENGLISH

    BGMI Redeem Codes For September 25: Complete List Of Rewards And Steps To Claim Them

    By
    |

    Battlegrounds Mobile India is something that all gamers are enjoying right now. To make things better, Krafton has released some of the latest BGMI redeem codes for September 25. Using the BGMI redeem codes helps in boosting your gaming performance with the rewards and benefits, collected for free!

     
    BGMI Redeem Codes For September 25: Complete List Of Rewards

    BGMI Redeem Codes Explained

    Like most battle royale games, BGMI also offers several upgrades and benefits. Generally, you can buy this using UC, the in-game currency on Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile. However, this can be quite expensive, draining your wallet soon. That said, the BGMI redeem codes bring these rewards and benefits for free, making them durable and beneficial for free!

    How To Claim BGMI Redeem Codes For Today

    Here are the steps to claim the BGMI redeem codes:

    Step 1: Firstly, players of the game have to visit the BGMI official redemption center at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com.

    Step 2: Players need to paste the specific redeem code in the text field.

    Step 3: On clicking the redeem button, a dialogue box will appear and users have to confirm the details that they have entered. You will be prompted to confirm the details that you have entered.

    Step 4: Users need to verify all the details and click on the OK button. The rewards and benefits will directly appear in the in-game mailing section.

    BGMI Redeem Codes For September 25

    LEVKIN1QPCZ- Racer Set (Gold)
    ZADROT5QLHP- Stealth Brigade Set
    SIWEST4YLXR- Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom
    SD16Z66XHH- SCAR-L Gun Skin
    R89FPLM9S- Free Companion
    S78FTU2XJ- New Skin (M16A4)
    PGHZDBTFZ95U- M416 Skin ( First 5000 users)
    UKUZBZGWF- Free Fireworks
    5FG10D33- Falcon
    5FG10D33- Outfit
    JJCZCDZJ9U- Golden Pan
    VETREL2IMHX- Bumble Bee Set
    TIFZBHZK4A- Legendary Outfit
    BOBR3IBMT- Desert Ranger Set
    GPHZDBTFZM24U- Gun Skin (UMP9)
    KARZBZYTR- Skin (KAR98 Sniper)
    SD14G84FCC- AKM Skin
    RNUZBZ9QQ- Outfit
    TQIZBZ76F- Motor Vehicle Skin
    DKJU9GTDSM - Redeem Code For 1000 Silver Fragments
    DKJU5LMBPY - PUBG Mobile Free Silver Fragments Redeem Code
    UCBYSD600 - 600 UC redeem code
    BMTCZBZMFS - Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

    Read More About: bgmi gaming news
    Story first published: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 10:26 [IST]
