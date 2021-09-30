ENGLISH

    BGMI Redeem Codes For September 30; Get Vehicle And Weapon Skins

    By
    |

    Battlegrounds Mobile India has emerged as one of the top-grossing battle royale games in India. As the rebranded version of PUBG Mobile, the new BGMI game is limited to the Indian region. Moreover, the game packs several upgrades from PUBG, making it more enjoyable for gamers. Here are the BGMI redeem codes for today and everything you need to know about it.

     
    BGMI Redeem Codes For September 30 Available Now

    BGMI Redeem Codes Explained

    Like most other battle royale games, BGMI also offers several rewards and upgrades that give gamers an edge over other players. Generally, gamers would need to spend UC, which is the in-game currency to get these upgrades. However, they can be quite expensive and can drain out your wallet if not careful.

    On the other hand, the BGMI redeem codes bring in these rewards and upgrades for you - free of cost. For instance, you can get skins, upgrades, fireworks, weapon skins, and much more for free using the BGMI redeem codes. Here are the BGMI redeem codes working for the Indian region for today.

    BGMI Redeem Codes For Today

    TQIZBZ76F - Vehicle Skin
    5FG10D33 - Falcon and Free Emotes
    GPHZDBTFZM24U - UMP9 Skin
    KARZBZYTR - Free Outfit
    JJCZCDZJ9U - Golden Pan
    UKUZBZGWF - Free Fireworks
    TIFZBHZK4A - Free Outfit
    RNUZBZ9QQ - AKM Glacier Skin
    PGHZDBTFZ95U - M416 Skin
    R89FPLM9S - Companion
    BMTCZBZMFS - Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
    5FG10D33 - Outfit for Free
    TQIZBz76F - 3 Free Motorcycle
    BMTFZBZQNC - Free Drifter Set
    SD14G84FCC - Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun
    RNUZBZ9QQ - AKM Glacier Skin
    LEVKIN1QPCZ- Racer Set (Gold)
    ZADROT5QLHP- Stealth Brigade Set
    ZADROT5QLHP - Stealth Brigade Set
    SIWEST4YLXR- Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom
    JJCZCDZJ9U- Golden Pan
    VETREL2IMHX- Bumble Bee Set
    MIDASBUY-COM - Free rename card
    TIFZBHZK4A- Legendary Outfit
    BOBR3IBMT- Desert Ranger Set
    GPHZDBTFZM24U- Gun Skin (UMP9)
    KARZBZYTR- Skin (KAR98 Sniper)
    SD14G84FCC- AKM Skin
    RNUZBZ9QQ- Outfit
    TQIZBZ76F- Motor Vehicle Skin
    SD16Z66XHH- SCAR-L Gun Skin
    R89FPLM9S- Free Companion
    S78FTU2XJ- New Skin (M16A4)
    PGHZDBTFZ95U- M416 Skin ( First 5000 users)
    UKUZBZGWF- Free Fireworks
    5FG10D33- Falcon
    5FG10D33- Outfit

    How To Claim BGMI Redeem Codes?

    Step 1: Firstly, players of the game have to visit the BGMI official redemption center at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com.

     

    Step 2: Players need to paste the specific redeem code in the text field.

    Step 3: On clicking the redeem button, a dialogue box will appear and users have to confirm the details that they have entered. You will be prompted to confirm the details that you have entered.

    Step 4: Users need to verify all the details and click on the OK button. The rewards and benefits will directly appear in the in-game mailing section.

