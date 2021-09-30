BGMI Redeem Codes For September 30; Get Vehicle And Weapon Skins News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Battlegrounds Mobile India has emerged as one of the top-grossing battle royale games in India. As the rebranded version of PUBG Mobile, the new BGMI game is limited to the Indian region. Moreover, the game packs several upgrades from PUBG, making it more enjoyable for gamers. Here are the BGMI redeem codes for today and everything you need to know about it.

BGMI Redeem Codes Explained

Like most other battle royale games, BGMI also offers several rewards and upgrades that give gamers an edge over other players. Generally, gamers would need to spend UC, which is the in-game currency to get these upgrades. However, they can be quite expensive and can drain out your wallet if not careful.

On the other hand, the BGMI redeem codes bring in these rewards and upgrades for you - free of cost. For instance, you can get skins, upgrades, fireworks, weapon skins, and much more for free using the BGMI redeem codes. Here are the BGMI redeem codes working for the Indian region for today.

BGMI Redeem Codes For Today

TQIZBZ76F - Vehicle Skin

5FG10D33 - Falcon and Free Emotes

GPHZDBTFZM24U - UMP9 Skin

KARZBZYTR - Free Outfit

JJCZCDZJ9U - Golden Pan

UKUZBZGWF - Free Fireworks

TIFZBHZK4A - Free Outfit

RNUZBZ9QQ - AKM Glacier Skin

PGHZDBTFZ95U - M416 Skin

R89FPLM9S - Companion

BMTCZBZMFS - Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

5FG10D33 - Outfit for Free

TQIZBz76F - 3 Free Motorcycle

BMTFZBZQNC - Free Drifter Set

SD14G84FCC - Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun

RNUZBZ9QQ - AKM Glacier Skin

LEVKIN1QPCZ- Racer Set (Gold)

ZADROT5QLHP- Stealth Brigade Set

ZADROT5QLHP - Stealth Brigade Set

SIWEST4YLXR- Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom

JJCZCDZJ9U- Golden Pan

VETREL2IMHX- Bumble Bee Set

MIDASBUY-COM - Free rename card

TIFZBHZK4A- Legendary Outfit

BOBR3IBMT- Desert Ranger Set

GPHZDBTFZM24U- Gun Skin (UMP9)

KARZBZYTR- Skin (KAR98 Sniper)

SD14G84FCC- AKM Skin

RNUZBZ9QQ- Outfit

TQIZBZ76F- Motor Vehicle Skin

SD16Z66XHH- SCAR-L Gun Skin

R89FPLM9S- Free Companion

S78FTU2XJ- New Skin (M16A4)

PGHZDBTFZ95U- M416 Skin ( First 5000 users)

UKUZBZGWF- Free Fireworks

5FG10D33- Falcon

5FG10D33- Outfit

How To Claim BGMI Redeem Codes?

Step 1: Firstly, players of the game have to visit the BGMI official redemption center at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com.

Step 2: Players need to paste the specific redeem code in the text field.

Step 3: On clicking the redeem button, a dialogue box will appear and users have to confirm the details that they have entered. You will be prompted to confirm the details that you have entered.

Step 4: Users need to verify all the details and click on the OK button. The rewards and benefits will directly appear in the in-game mailing section.

Best Mobiles in India