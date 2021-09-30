Just In
BGMI Redeem Codes For September 30; Get Vehicle And Weapon Skins
Battlegrounds Mobile India has emerged as one of the top-grossing battle royale games in India. As the rebranded version of PUBG Mobile, the new BGMI game is limited to the Indian region. Moreover, the game packs several upgrades from PUBG, making it more enjoyable for gamers. Here are the BGMI redeem codes for today and everything you need to know about it.
BGMI Redeem Codes Explained
Like most other battle royale games, BGMI also offers several rewards and upgrades that give gamers an edge over other players. Generally, gamers would need to spend UC, which is the in-game currency to get these upgrades. However, they can be quite expensive and can drain out your wallet if not careful.
On the other hand, the BGMI redeem codes bring in these rewards and upgrades for you - free of cost. For instance, you can get skins, upgrades, fireworks, weapon skins, and much more for free using the BGMI redeem codes. Here are the BGMI redeem codes working for the Indian region for today.
BGMI Redeem Codes For Today
TQIZBZ76F - Vehicle Skin
5FG10D33 - Falcon and Free Emotes
GPHZDBTFZM24U - UMP9 Skin
KARZBZYTR - Free Outfit
JJCZCDZJ9U - Golden Pan
UKUZBZGWF - Free Fireworks
TIFZBHZK4A - Free Outfit
RNUZBZ9QQ - AKM Glacier Skin
PGHZDBTFZ95U - M416 Skin
R89FPLM9S - Companion
BMTCZBZMFS - Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
5FG10D33 - Outfit for Free
TQIZBz76F - 3 Free Motorcycle
BMTFZBZQNC - Free Drifter Set
SD14G84FCC - Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun
RNUZBZ9QQ - AKM Glacier Skin
LEVKIN1QPCZ- Racer Set (Gold)
ZADROT5QLHP- Stealth Brigade Set
ZADROT5QLHP - Stealth Brigade Set
SIWEST4YLXR- Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom
JJCZCDZJ9U- Golden Pan
VETREL2IMHX- Bumble Bee Set
MIDASBUY-COM - Free rename card
TIFZBHZK4A- Legendary Outfit
BOBR3IBMT- Desert Ranger Set
GPHZDBTFZM24U- Gun Skin (UMP9)
KARZBZYTR- Skin (KAR98 Sniper)
SD14G84FCC- AKM Skin
RNUZBZ9QQ- Outfit
TQIZBZ76F- Motor Vehicle Skin
SD16Z66XHH- SCAR-L Gun Skin
R89FPLM9S- Free Companion
S78FTU2XJ- New Skin (M16A4)
PGHZDBTFZ95U- M416 Skin ( First 5000 users)
UKUZBZGWF- Free Fireworks
5FG10D33- Falcon
5FG10D33- Outfit
How To Claim BGMI Redeem Codes?
Step 1: Firstly, players of the game have to visit the BGMI official redemption center at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com.
Step 2: Players need to paste the specific redeem code in the text field.
Step 3: On clicking the redeem button, a dialogue box will appear and users have to confirm the details that they have entered. You will be prompted to confirm the details that you have entered.
Step 4: Users need to verify all the details and click on the OK button. The rewards and benefits will directly appear in the in-game mailing section.
