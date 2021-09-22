BGMI Redeem Codes For Today Brings Assassin Suit, Gun Skins, And More Upgrades News oi-Sharmishte Datti

BGMI redeem codes for today, September 22, are available now. Like always, one can get several rewards and benefits using the BGMI redeem codes. For instance, you can get gun skins, stealth brigade set, racer set, and much more for free using the Battlegrounds Mobile India redeem codes for today.

BGMI Redeem Codes For September 22

We have made things easy by bringing in the updated BGMI redeem codes list right here. Here are the BGMI redeem codes for today:

LEVKIN1QPCZ- Racer Set (Gold)

ZADROT5QLHP- Stealth Brigade Set

SIWEST4YLXR- Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom

SD16Z66XHH- SCAR-L Gun Skin

R89FPLM9S- Free Companion

S78FTU2XJ- New Skin (M16A4)

PGHZDBTFZ95U- M416 Skin ( First 5000 users)

UKUZBZGWF- Free Fireworks

5FG10D33- Falcon

5FG10D33- Outfit

JJCZCDZJ9U- Golden Pan

VETREL2IMHX- Bumble Bee Set

MIDASBUY-COM - Free rename card

TIFZBHZK4A- Legendary Outfit

BOBR3IBMT- Desert Ranger Set

GPHZDBTFZM24U- Gun Skin (UMP9)

KARZBZYTR- Skin (KAR98 Sniper)

SD14G84FCC- AKM Skin

RNUZBZ9QQ- Outfit

TQIZBZ76F- Motor Vehicle Skin

DKJU9GTDSM - Redeem Code For 1000 Silver Fragments

DKJU5LMBPY - PUBG Mobile Free Silver Fragments Redeem Code

UCBYSD600 - 600 UC redeem code

How To Claim BGMI Redeem Codes?

Battlegrounds Mobile India has emerged as an India-specific battle royale game. Like most other games, one can purchase several rewards and upgrades from BGMI. However, this would drain out your UC or the in-game currency. Hence, getting your rewards with the BGMI redeem codes is the best and easiest way for upgrades.

As one can see, the BGMI redeem codes include a mixture of alphabets and numbers. Here's how to claim the BGMI redeem codes:

Step 1: Firstly, players of the game have to visit the BGMI official redemption center at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com.

Step 2: Players need to paste the specific redeem code in the text field.

Step 3: On clicking the redeem button, a dialogue box will appear and users have to confirm the details that they have entered. You will be prompted to confirm the details that you have entered.

Step 4: Users need to verify all the details and click on the OK button. The rewards and benefits will directly appear in the in-game mailing section.

