Just In
- 1 hr ago Tarbull MusicMate 550 Review: Ideal Choice For Music Lovers?
- 1 hr ago Amazon TCL Mini LED TV Quiz Answers: Win TCL 4K UHD QLED TV
- 8 hrs ago Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Realme, Poco, Samsung, Oppo, Motorola Planed To Launch New Smartphones
- 14 hrs ago Realme GT Neo2 Price Revealed Ahead Of Launch; New Dimensity 1200AI SoC Variant Also Tipped
Don't Miss
- Finance Fuel Prices Steady On Wednesday For The 17th Consecutive Day
- Movies Shehnaaz Gill To Resume Honsla Rakh Shoot Soon? Here's What The Producer Has To Say!
- Sports IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson fined for slow over rate
- News PM Modi congratulates Trudeau on election win
- Automobiles Yamaha Aerox 155 Launched In India; Powered By R15 Sourced 155cc Engine With VVA
- Education SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2021 Declared, Check Direct Link
- Lifestyle Emma Corrin’s Emmy’s 2021 Costume Is Surprising And There Could Be Salem Witch Trials Angle To It
- Travel 8 Beautiful Long Drive Routes In India
BGMI Redeem Codes For Today Brings Assassin Suit, Gun Skins, And More Upgrades
BGMI redeem codes for today, September 22, are available now. Like always, one can get several rewards and benefits using the BGMI redeem codes. For instance, you can get gun skins, stealth brigade set, racer set, and much more for free using the Battlegrounds Mobile India redeem codes for today.
BGMI Redeem Codes For September 22
We have made things easy by bringing in the updated BGMI redeem codes list right here. Here are the BGMI redeem codes for today:
- LEVKIN1QPCZ- Racer Set (Gold)
- ZADROT5QLHP- Stealth Brigade Set
- SIWEST4YLXR- Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom
- SD16Z66XHH- SCAR-L Gun Skin
- R89FPLM9S- Free Companion
- S78FTU2XJ- New Skin (M16A4)
- PGHZDBTFZ95U- M416 Skin ( First 5000 users)
- UKUZBZGWF- Free Fireworks
- 5FG10D33- Falcon
- 5FG10D33- Outfit
- JJCZCDZJ9U- Golden Pan
- VETREL2IMHX- Bumble Bee Set
- MIDASBUY-COM - Free rename card
- TIFZBHZK4A- Legendary Outfit
- BOBR3IBMT- Desert Ranger Set
- GPHZDBTFZM24U- Gun Skin (UMP9)
- KARZBZYTR- Skin (KAR98 Sniper)
- SD14G84FCC- AKM Skin
- RNUZBZ9QQ- Outfit
- TQIZBZ76F- Motor Vehicle Skin
- DKJU9GTDSM - Redeem Code For 1000 Silver Fragments
- DKJU5LMBPY - PUBG Mobile Free Silver Fragments Redeem Code
- UCBYSD600 - 600 UC redeem code
- SIWEST4YLXR - Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom
- JJCZCDZJ9U - Golden Pan
- MIDASBUY-COM - Free rename card
- BOBR3IBMT - Desert Ranger Set
- GPHZDBTFZM32U - Gun Skin (UMP9)
- KARZBZYTR - Skin (KAR98 Sniper)
- SD31G84FCC -AKM Skin
- TQIZBZ76F - Motor Vehicle Skin
- SD31Z66XHH - SCAR-L Gun Skin
- R89FPLM9S - Free Companion
- S78FTU2XJ - New Skin (M31A4)
- PGHZDBTFZ95U - M416 Skin (First 5000 users)
- UKUZBZGWF - Free Fireworks
- 5FG22D33 - Falcon
- BMTCZBZMFS - Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
How To Claim BGMI Redeem Codes?
Battlegrounds Mobile India has emerged as an India-specific battle royale game. Like most other games, one can purchase several rewards and upgrades from BGMI. However, this would drain out your UC or the in-game currency. Hence, getting your rewards with the BGMI redeem codes is the best and easiest way for upgrades.
As one can see, the BGMI redeem codes include a mixture of alphabets and numbers. Here's how to claim the BGMI redeem codes:
Step 1: Firstly, players of the game have to visit the BGMI official redemption center at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com.
Step 2: Players need to paste the specific redeem code in the text field.
Step 3: On clicking the redeem button, a dialogue box will appear and users have to confirm the details that they have entered. You will be prompted to confirm the details that you have entered.
Step 4: Users need to verify all the details and click on the OK button. The rewards and benefits will directly appear in the in-game mailing section.
-
39,990
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
17,999
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
29,999
-
56,360
-
43,330
-
32,025
-
20,999
-
15,677
-
20,893
-
52,009
-
43,350
-
47,999