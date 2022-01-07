BGMI x Spider-Man: No Way Home Crossover Starting Later This Month: Features To Check Out News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Gamers, here's some exciting news for you. The popular Battlegrounds Mobile India game is now getting a crossover with Spider-Man: No Way Home. While the crossover was announced last month, Krafton has provided updates of the same now. For one, the crossover between BGMI and Spider-Man will begin this month.

To note, the initial announcement of the BGMI x Spider-Man: No Way Home crossover was announced around the movie's release time. Yet, the movie was released last month - but there were no updates of the crossover coming to the popular battle royale game. Finally, Krafton has provided the much-needed update for the same.

BGMI x Spider-Man: No Way Home Crossover Date

Interestingly, the new crossover between BGMI and Spider-Man is the first collaboration between Krafton and Sony Pictures. Presently, the exact date of the crossover rollout is still under wraps. However, it is expected to arrive in mid-January, just a few days from now. Reports suggest the crossover will rollout with the 1.8 update.

"This exciting collaboration will allow fans around the world to expand their engagement with their friendly neighborhood Spider-Man through BGMI's state-of-the-art gaming experience - all while on the go with their mobile phone," said Jeffrey Godsick, EVP of Global Partnerships and Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

BGMI x Spider-Man: No Way Home Crossover Features

Fans have been excited about the BGMI x Spider-Man: No Way Home crossover ever since it was announced. However, Krafton has been tight-lipped about the features and rewards coming in as part of the crossover. So far, we know that gamers can earn Spider-Man-themed cosmetics when they complete missions.

What's more, the BGMI x Spider-Man: No Way Home crossover could also bring in a new game mode featuring characters from the movie. One can also expect additional abilities from the new crossover, including a few abilities of Spider-Man himself.

That said, these are mere speculations at the moment. Since the BGMI x Spider-Man: No Way Home crossover is expected to arrive in the coming days, we expect Krafton to announce more details, including its launch date and features.

