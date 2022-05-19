Just In
BMPS Season 1: BGMI Pro Series Schedule, Qualified Teams, Points Table
BGMI is one of the most popular battle royale games in India. Game developer Krafton has several tournaments for the same. One such new tourney is the BGMI Pro Series or BMPS. Season 1 is here and will be having exciting rewards, prize pool money, and much more for the winner.
BMPS Season 1 Schedule: Date And Time Of Event
The BMPS Season 1 will start today, May 19. The event will go on till June 12. The entire BMPS season 1 will take place in two stages, namely the League State and the Finals. Firstly, the League Stage will feature 24 teams, divided into three groups. They will compete for three weeks in a round-robin format.
The dates are as follows:
Round Robin 1/ Week 1: May 19 to May 22
Round Robin 2/ Week 2: May 26 to May 29
Round Robin 3/ Week 3: June 2 to June 5
BMPS Season 1 Format: All You Need To Know
To note, gamers have just completed the BMOC 2022 or the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge. Here, 24 teams were selected to reach the fourth round of BMOC 2022. These 24 teams will now advance to BMPS Season 1.
Going into the details, the BMPS will begin with a total of 64 teams. Here, 32 teams were in the final round of BMOC 2022, and the other 32 teams were invited to play the game. These 64 teams are now being divided into four groups with 16 teams each.
Each team at BMPS 2022 will have to play six matches per day to reach the top 16 teams of BMPS Season 1. Hence, each time will play four matches a day in the Round Robin format, making it 16 matches per week.
BMPS Season 1 Final Stage Date
This brings us to the top 16 teams of the League Stage, who will now proceed to the Grand Final stage. Here, the BMPS Season 1 Grand Finals will start on June 9 and will run till June 12. Each matchday will comprise 6 matches for the 16 teams, expanding into four days. The team with the highest cumulative points on the overall standings will be declared the champions of the event.
BMPS Season 1 Prize Pool
This brings us to the most anticipated part of the BGMI gaming tournament. The Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1 will have exciting rewards and a prize pool for the winner. The winning team will get Rs. 2,00,00,000 prize pool, making it the highest for an esports event in India.
- 1st team: 75 lakhs
- 2nd team: 35 lakhs
- 3rd team: 20 lakhs
- 4th team: 10 lakhs
- 5th team: 9 lakhs
- 6th team: 7.5 lakhs
- 7th team: 5 lakhs
- 8th team: 4 lakhs
- 9th team: 3 lakhs
- 10th team: 2.5 lakhs
- 11th team: 2.25 lakhs
- 12th team: 2 lakhs
- 13th team: 1.75 lakhs
- 14th team: 1.5 lakhs
- 15th team: 1.25 lakhs
- 16th team: 1 lakh
- MVP: 2.5 lakhs
- Most finishes: 2 lakhs
- Lone Survivor: 1 lakh
- Rampage: 1 lakh
BMPS Season 1 Qualified Teams
Here's the list of qualified teams for BMPS Season 1
- Global Esports
- Big Brother Esports
- Initiative Academy
- Team INS
- Hydra Official
- GOG Esports
- Team Soul
- Team XO
- Enigma Gaming
- Blind Esports
- Autobotz Esports
- Retribution RTR
- OR Esports
- WSF Esports
- Walkouts
- UP50 Esports
- 7Sea Esports
- Marcos Gaming
- Team Kinetic
- R Esports
- Hyderabad Hydras
- Nigma Galaxy
- ACBC Esports
- FS Esports
