    BMPS Season 1: BGMI Pro Series Schedule, Qualified Teams, Points Table

    By
    |

    BGMI is one of the most popular battle royale games in India. Game developer Krafton has several tournaments for the same. One such new tourney is the BGMI Pro Series or BMPS. Season 1 is here and will be having exciting rewards, prize pool money, and much more for the winner.

     

    BMPS Season 1 Schedule: Date And Time Of Event

    BMPS Season 1 Schedule: Date And Time Of Event

    The BMPS Season 1 will start today, May 19. The event will go on till June 12. The entire BMPS season 1 will take place in two stages, namely the League State and the Finals. Firstly, the League Stage will feature 24 teams, divided into three groups. They will compete for three weeks in a round-robin format.

    The dates are as follows:

    Round Robin 1/ Week 1: May 19 to May 22
    Round Robin 2/ Week 2: May 26 to May 29
    Round Robin 3/ Week 3: June 2 to June 5

     

    BMPS Season 1 Format: All You Need To Know

    To note, gamers have just completed the BMOC 2022 or the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge. Here, 24 teams were selected to reach the fourth round of BMOC 2022. These 24 teams will now advance to BMPS Season 1.

    Going into the details, the BMPS will begin with a total of 64 teams. Here, 32 teams were in the final round of BMOC 2022, and the other 32 teams were invited to play the game. These 64 teams are now being divided into four groups with 16 teams each.

    Each team at BMPS 2022 will have to play six matches per day to reach the top 16 teams of BMPS Season 1. Hence, each time will play four matches a day in the Round Robin format, making it 16 matches per week.

    BMPS Season 1 Final Stage Date

    This brings us to the top 16 teams of the League Stage, who will now proceed to the Grand Final stage. Here, the BMPS Season 1 Grand Finals will start on June 9 and will run till June 12. Each matchday will comprise 6 matches for the 16 teams, expanding into four days. The team with the highest cumulative points on the overall standings will be declared the champions of the event.

    BMPS Season 1 Prize Pool

    BMPS Season 1 Prize Pool

    This brings us to the most anticipated part of the BGMI gaming tournament. The Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1 will have exciting rewards and a prize pool for the winner. The winning team will get Rs. 2,00,00,000 prize pool, making it the highest for an esports event in India.

    • 1st team: 75 lakhs
    • 2nd team: 35 lakhs
    • 3rd team: 20 lakhs
    • 4th team: 10 lakhs
    • 5th team: 9 lakhs
    • 6th team: 7.5 lakhs
    • 7th team: 5 lakhs
    • 8th team: 4 lakhs
    • 9th team: 3 lakhs
    • 10th team: 2.5 lakhs
    • 11th team: 2.25 lakhs
    • 12th team: 2 lakhs
    • 13th team: 1.75 lakhs
    • 14th team: 1.5 lakhs
    • 15th team: 1.25 lakhs
    • 16th team: 1 lakh
    • MVP: 2.5 lakhs
    • Most finishes: 2 lakhs
    • Lone Survivor: 1 lakh
    • Rampage: 1 lakh
    BMPS Season 1 Qualified Teams

    BMPS Season 1 Qualified Teams

    Here's the list of qualified teams for BMPS Season 1

    1. Global Esports
    2. Big Brother Esports
    3. Initiative Academy
    4. Team INS
    5. Hydra Official
    6. GOG Esports
    7. Team Soul
    8. Team XO
    9. Enigma Gaming
    10. Blind Esports
    11. Autobotz Esports
    12. Retribution RTR
    13. OR Esports
    14. WSF Esports
    15. Walkouts
    16. UP50 Esports
    17. 7Sea Esports
    18. Marcos Gaming
    19. Team Kinetic
    20. R Esports
    21. Hyderabad Hydras
    22. Nigma Galaxy
    23. ACBC Esports
    24. FS Esports

    Read More About: bgmi gaming news
    Story first published: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 15:27 [IST]
