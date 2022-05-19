BMPS Season 1: BGMI Pro Series Schedule, Qualified Teams, Points Table

BMPS Season 1 Schedule: Date And Time Of Event

The BMPS Season 1 will start today, May 19. The event will go on till June 12. The entire BMPS season 1 will take place in two stages, namely the League State and the Finals. Firstly, the League Stage will feature 24 teams, divided into three groups. They will compete for three weeks in a round-robin format.

The dates are as follows:

Round Robin 1/ Week 1: May 19 to May 22

Round Robin 2/ Week 2: May 26 to May 29

Round Robin 3/ Week 3: June 2 to June 5

BMPS Season 1 Format: All You Need To Know

To note, gamers have just completed the BMOC 2022 or the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge. Here, 24 teams were selected to reach the fourth round of BMOC 2022. These 24 teams will now advance to BMPS Season 1.

Going into the details, the BMPS will begin with a total of 64 teams. Here, 32 teams were in the final round of BMOC 2022, and the other 32 teams were invited to play the game. These 64 teams are now being divided into four groups with 16 teams each.

Each team at BMPS 2022 will have to play six matches per day to reach the top 16 teams of BMPS Season 1. Hence, each time will play four matches a day in the Round Robin format, making it 16 matches per week.

BMPS Season 1 Final Stage Date

This brings us to the top 16 teams of the League Stage, who will now proceed to the Grand Final stage. Here, the BMPS Season 1 Grand Finals will start on June 9 and will run till June 12. Each matchday will comprise 6 matches for the 16 teams, expanding into four days. The team with the highest cumulative points on the overall standings will be declared the champions of the event.

BMPS Season 1 Prize Pool

This brings us to the most anticipated part of the BGMI gaming tournament. The Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1 will have exciting rewards and a prize pool for the winner. The winning team will get Rs. 2,00,00,000 prize pool, making it the highest for an esports event in India.

1st team: 75 lakhs

2nd team: 35 lakhs

3rd team: 20 lakhs

4th team: 10 lakhs

5th team: 9 lakhs

6th team: 7.5 lakhs

7th team: 5 lakhs

8th team: 4 lakhs

9th team: 3 lakhs

10th team: 2.5 lakhs

11th team: 2.25 lakhs

12th team: 2 lakhs

13th team: 1.75 lakhs

14th team: 1.5 lakhs

15th team: 1.25 lakhs

16th team: 1 lakh

MVP: 2.5 lakhs

Most finishes: 2 lakhs

Lone Survivor: 1 lakh

Rampage: 1 lakh

BMPS Season 1 Qualified Teams

Here's the list of qualified teams for BMPS Season 1