Buy PlayStation 5 In India: Next Stock Releasing On This Date

Sony PlayStation 5's next restock in India is all set to be released on May 13. Since the launch last year, the Japanese tech giant has been facing problems providing enough stocks of its new gaming console. However, the brand now seems to be having good enough inventory to sell the PS5 gaming console in India.

PlayStation 5 Next Restock Date India

As mentioned above, the Sony PlayStation 5's next batch in India will be arriving on May 13. The gaming console will be available to pre-book on major e-tailers like Amazon, ShopAtSC, GamesTheShop, Croma, Flipkart, Vijay Sales, etc. The next pre-booking of the latest Sony gaming console will begin at 12 pm on the date. Similar to the previous restocks, the latest units in the upcoming sale will be going out of stock, so the users are advised to make sure to log into the shopping channels as early as possible.

Sony PlayStation 5 Price In India

Sony is offering the PS5 gaming console in India in two variants. There's a standard variant a disk costs Rs. 49,990. The PS5 Digital Edition without the disk player is being offered for Rs. 39,990. Most of the e-commerce portals are also offering the standard PS5 bundled with the Grand Turismo 7 game for Rs. 54,990. GT7 is the latest entry in the game franchise and it is quite popular among gamers across the globe.

PlayStation 5 Console Specifications, Features

The PS5 console comes with the specs required to play most of the high-end games available on the market at the moment. So let's have a look at the specs of the PS5 standard and digital editions

PS5 Standard, Digital Editions Common Features

• Processor - custom octa-core AMD Zen 2 with a clock speed of 3.5GHz

• GPU - custom RDNA 2 graphics processor at 2.23GHz

• Memory - 16GB GDDR6 RAM and 825GB gen 4 NVMe SSD

• Output - 4K at 60 frames per second, up to 120 frames per second

Sony Ships Over 19.3 Million PS5 Units Across The Globe

In related news, Sony yesterday posted its financial results for FY2021 Q4. In the details, the company has mentioned that it has shipped 19.3 million units of the PlayStation 5 gaming console to date. Notably, the brand sold two million of these units in the past quarter. In addition, the brand has revealed that the last-gen PS4 has also been doing very well as it has sold a massive 117.2 million units of the device to date. It makes PS4 the most successful Sony gaming console to date.

Sony's gaming console is expected to continue its success in the segment thanks to the popularity of original Sony titles such as God of War: Ragnarok and Marvel's Spider-Man 2. For more gaming-related news, please follow Gizbot on social networking websites.

