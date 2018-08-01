Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta release date, PC requirements and more

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is all set to release on October 12 and just like its predecessor this new version of Call of Duty will also have a beta before its final release. Developer Treyarch calls it a "private beta" which is going to be available for those who have pre-ordered the game. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta start time to what modes will be on offer, here's what you need to know about the game.

How to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 private beta

For playing the beta version of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. All you need do is to pre-order the game first. There is a possibility that Treyarch or publisher will give away the Activision keys on Twitter or on sites like eBay. But the easier way of getting the beta is to pre-order the game. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is priced at Rs. 4,499 on the PS4 and Xbox One. On the other side, the PC version of the game is $60 (around Rs. 4,117). The game will be available as a digital download via Battle.net - Activision's PC game client.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta release date and time

The Call of Duty Black Ops 4 beta will start from August 3 at 10 am PT (10:30 pm IST) for Play Station 4. And it will end on August 6 at 10 am PT (10:30 pm IST). For Xbox One the beta will start on August 10 at 10 am PT (10:30 pm IST) and it will end on August 13 at 10 am PT(10:30 IST).

PS4 players will be able to play the game during this time as well. PC owners will be able to play the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta from August 10 at 10 am PT (10:30 pm IST). For those who have not pre-ordered the game will get the general access for open beta on August 11 at 10 am PT (10:30 pm IST) and it will end on August 13 at the same time 10 am PT (10:30 pm IST).

Download size of the beta version

So far, no download size of the beta version of the game is announced. Considering Call of Duty: Black Ops 3's beta was a 15GB download, we can safely say that it might be also in the same range.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta might allow the players to preload the game in advance. Treyarch is yet to announce what the Black Ops 4 beta preload time is, we can safely say that it will be at least get 48 hours prior notice.

PC system requirements

All you need to upgrade before playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit or later

Processor: Intel Core i3 3225 3.3 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 @ 2 GB / GTX 1050 or AMD Radeon HD 7850 @ 2GB / AMD RX 550

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection