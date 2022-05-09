Call Of Duty Mobile India Challenge 2022: Tourney Date, How To Register, Prize Pool, Other Details News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Call of Duty: Mobile is one of the most popular games in India, accessed by thousands, if not millions, of gamers. Like most other games of this genre, Call of Duty: Mobile is having a couple of tournaments. One such upcoming tourney is the Call of Duty: Mobile India Challenge. Here's all you need to know about the upcoming event.

Call of Duty: Mobile India Challenge Prize Details

One of the main attractions of such tournaments and events is the exciting rewards and prize money one can get. The Call of Duty: Mobile India Challenge is also having whopping prize money for the winner. To note, the Call of Duty: Mobile India Challenge is being organized by NODWIN Gaming by teaming up with Activision.

The Call of Duty: Mobile India Challenge will feature a mega prize pool of Rs. 60,00,000. This is the largest ever prize pool. What's more, top-performing players will also get COD Points, which is the in-game currency of the popular point-and-shoot game. Here, the tourney is offer more than 370,000 points, worth more than Rs. 50,00,000 for gamers.

Call of Duty: Mobile India Challenge Date And Time

To note, the Call of Duty: Mobile India Challenge will begin on May 17, 2022. There will be a cap of 256 teams per qualifier round. Teams will be allowed to play single-elimination matches in Multiplayer and Battle Royale formats.

Next, the top 8 teams from each qualifier in the Battle Royale format will earn a spot in the grand finals. Similarly, the top 4 teams from each qualifier in the Multiplayer format will compete in the grand finals.

How To Register For Call of Duty: Mobile India Challenge?

The registrations for Call of Duty: Mobile India Challenge is already open, starting from May 7. Here's how to register for the same:

Step 1: Visit the NODWIN Gaming platform or just click on this link to register

Step 2: The webpage will show Call of Duty: Mobile India Challenge with two seasons, which are for the Battle Royale format and the Multiplayer format

Step 3: Next, choose the one; make sure you read the rules before clicking on the Register Now button

Step 4: Now enter the required details in the Google Forms and click submit to finish the Call of Duty: Mobile India Challenge registration.

