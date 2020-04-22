Call of Duty: Mobile Next Update Tipped To Bring Rust Map From Modern Warfare News oi-Karan Sharma

Call of Duty: Mobile introduced its new Steel Legion season recently to the gameplay with 2v2 Showdown LTM, new weapons, brings back Warfare, and new characters. However, it seems that the game developers are not satisfied with the additions. It seems that Activision has another surprise for the game enthusiasts. The company has shared a pair of not-so-subtle teasers on its official Twitter handle hinting towards the arrival of the Rust map.

Yes! You read it correctly; the company is gearing up to bring the Rust map to Call of Duty: Mobile. The terrain and the infrastructure showcased in the teaser video will surely catch the eyes of the Modern Warfare players.

The teaser image of the new map shared on the official Twitter handle made the picture more transparent for the game enthusiasts. The terrain and the tower showed in the images and video are familiar to the Rust map. The Twitter post makes it clear that the new Rust map is going to arrive in the next Call of Duty: Mobile update.

A closer look at what is to come...

😏😉



Dropping in the next update for #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/szdsQ7GY9E — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 18, 2020

However, the Rust map is now available on the test servers and numerous gameplay video of the new map have already been shared on YouTube. As of now, there is no final date for the release, but the availability on the test server suggests that the stable version of the update will arrive soon.

Just in case, if you don't know the Rust map was first introduced to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. It's an oil refinery in the middle of a desert, and it includes everything from towers tailor-made for spinning, pipelines, comm stations, and flat surface.

The Rust map comes with 12 different zones which include blue container, oil derrick, loading dock, and the tower which was also teased in the teaser video shared on Twitter. The gameplay videos shared by the player on YouTube suggests that the Rust map will only be available for Team Deathmatch mode. So all we have to do is to wait for the update to arrive.

