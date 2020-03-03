Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 With Multiplayer Map, Battle Pass Goes Live News oi-Karan Sharma

Call of Duty Mobile has started rolling out the season 4 which is called Disavowed. The new season is live now and users can download the update on the Android and iOS devices. The new update packs a bunch of new features, Battle Pass, and new maps. Meanwhile, the developers of the game have also released a new multiplayer map called Cage. Here is the list of new feature which is added to the gameplay.

According to the report, the new update comes with a new HIVE Operator Skill in the game which will allow players to deploy proximity mines which are designed to explode when enemies are nearby and realise a swarm of nano-drones which will attack the opposite team. HIVE skill is like other operators skill and it will be valid for a certain time frame. So use it wisely.

As mentioned above Cage is the new multiplayer map which is meant for close combat fights. This will increase the pace of the battleground.

"A small map with an emphasis on close-quarters combat, Cage heightens the tension in fast-paced battles that encourage frequent engagements. Cage supports Team Deathmatch, Snipers Only, Gun Game, and Free-for-All."

With the inclusion of Disavowed, the developers have also updated the Credit Store with St. Patrick's Day-themed AK117 and MSMC. These credits can be earned by the players in the gameplay via Battle Pass.

Call of Duty Mobile: Disavowed Premium Pass will cost you 520 COD points if you don't have enough CPs then you can purchase 400 CP at Rs. 399 and 800CP at Rs. 799. The Premium Pass comes with a lot of new features it includes Elite Tasks which will allow users to unlock new items and characters. Players can unlock Operator Soap at Tier 1, the developers had also included a female Operator called the Urban Tracker.

Besides, Premium Pass also comes with exclusive weapons like RUS-79U Viking, Knife Rainbow cambo, and more. Do note that the normal Battle Pass is free but you need to shred some money if you want Premium Pass.

