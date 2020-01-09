CES 2020: Razer Launches Host Of Gaming Accessories

Razer Tomahawk Gaming Desktop

The very first device in the list is the Razer Tomahawk gaming desktop, and the company claims that it is the first truly modular desktop which comes equipped with Razer Tomahawk N1 chassis. This chassis is meant to fit the latest Intel NUC 9 rig. The CPU design looks compact and simple with aluminium and glass build. It packs up to 9th Gen octa-core Intel Core i9 processor, clubbed with up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM, along with M.2 SSD slots.

Under the hood, the Razer Tomahawk gaming desktop comes equipped with up Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU. On the connectivity front, the gaming desktop offers 6x USB 3.2 Gen Two ports, two HDMI 2.0A ports, Wi-Fi 6, 2x Thunderbolt 3 ports, and 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports.

Razer mentioned that the Tomahawk gaming desktop will be up for sale in the first half of 2020. However, the company has refused to disclose the pricing now.

Razer Kishi Gamepad

Second on the list is the Razer Kishi gamepad which somehow looks similar like Nintendo Switch controller. The company has made some major changes with the gamepad compare to the predecessor model. The newly launched controller needs to be first connected with the smartphone via USB Type-C or a lightning connector depending on the phone.

Now you needn't have to charge the device separately, because it will source the power directly from the phone. However, you needn't have to worry about your phone draining out while playing the game because the controller features a separate port, where you can plug the charger and refuel your phone battery.

Most importantly, the Kishi gamepad is compatible with a wide range of smartphones, unlike the previous models. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy Note 8, Google Pixel 2, Apple iPhone 6 and their respective successors are compatible. The company claims that the Razer Kishi gamepad will be made available for sale in the first half of 2020. The price of the device is still unknown.

Razer Sila 5G Router

The company has also introduced the Razer Sila 5G Home Router concept which is specially meant for gamers. The priority of the gamers is a high-bandwidth internet connection with ultra-low-latency. The company promises that Sila 5G router is designed with FasTrack engine which is capable of delivering high-speed connectivity. It comes with an in-built battery which makes it a portable 5G hotspot as well.

Beside, Razer has also added a dedicated game mode to the router which will enhance the gaming experience, you can also set priorities between consoles and PC. Moreover, it comes with both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G networks support. Under the hood, it is powered by Qualcomm SDX55.

Razer Eracing Simulator

Razer is known for its big Eracing simulators and every year it showcased one at CES. Following the tradition, the company has once again showcased its Razer Eracing Simulator concept which comes with features like hydraulic racing, steering wheel, and fully manual controls with paddle shift.

Besides, the Eracing Simulator also comes with a 128-inch projection surface which is equipped with dual full-HD projectors along with 202-degree field-of-view. Last year the company has included the LED displays.