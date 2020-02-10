Coronavirus Breakout Reason B News oi-Karan Sharma

Sony PlayStation 5 and the Microsoft Xbox Series X are the most awaited consoles from both brands. Both the companies have recently announced the name of the next-gen consoles and it was expected to launch soon. However, it seems that gaming enthusiast still need to wait for long. Latest reports suggest that the breakout of coronavirus might slow down the manufacturing of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X.

This means that the launch might be delayed by a few more weeks and months. It is also expected that even the companies launch their consoles but the numbers of units for sale will be limited.

As we all know Sony and Microsoft both are dependent on China for their production and most of the components are shipped from China. The scenario in China is already worsening because of Coronavirus and most of the production are kept on hold until the country come up with a strong solution.

"Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo said that 96% of consoles imported to the US in 2018 were produced in China. Hence why the Coronavirus outbreak is having an impact on manufacturing," Daniel Ahmad - a videogame industry analyst, said on Twitter.

Moreover, the pause in production will not only affect the upcoming next-gen consoles, but also the existing production. Nintendo Switch is one of the popular console in the global market and if the production line stops because of insufficient component supply.

If this happens then it will be hard for Nintendo to fulfil consumer demand. Same goes to Sony and Microsoft, to tackle this situation all the companies need to opt for an alternative supplier which is capable of meeting the requirement.

According to the previous leaks, Sony PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are said to be powered by an octa-core Zen 2 CPUs along with SMT technology which is a custom-made Radeon RDNA Nabvi GPU cores. The consoles are also said to arrive with Ray Tracing technology support with 4K, 8K and 120Hz refresh rate support.

