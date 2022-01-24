Dark Souls 3 Servers Shut Down After RCE Vulnerability Discovered: How To Stay Safe? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Hackers always seem to find a way into your computer if not careful enough. The latest vulnerability was spotted on the popular game, Dark Souls 3. A dangerous remote code execution or RCE was found on the game, which could allow hackers to control your computer. Currently, the servers for the Dark Souls game have been shut down.

Dark Souls 3 Vulnerability Explained

The RCE exploit doesn't just limit to the Dark Souls 3. It was also found on Dark Souls, Dark Souls 2, and the upcoming Elden Ring, reports Dexerto. A report by The Verge quotes Kaspersky saying that RCE is one of the most dangerous vulnerabilities. Basically, a remote code execution allows hackers to run malicious code on the victim's computer. It can also immense damage and opens a doorway to steal sensitive information.

How Was It Discovered?

It was spotted during The__Grim__Sleeper's action live-streaming, where the game crashed and the robotic voice of Microsoft's text-to-speech generator begins criticizing his gameplay. Soon enough, it was obvious that the gamer's computer was hacked as the hacker was using a program to run a script for the text-to-speech.

PvP servers for Dark Souls 3, Dark Souls 2, and Dark Souls: Remastered have been temporarily deactivated to allow the team to investigate recent reports of an issue with online services.

Servers for Dark Souls: PtDE will join them shortly.



We apologize for this inconvenience. — Dark Souls (@DarkSoulsGame) January 23, 2022

Furthermore, a screenshot shared on SpeedSouls' Discord revealed the hacker knew about the vulnerability and he didn't intend on "hacking" in the first place. The hacker apparently contacted FromSoftware, the developer of Dark Souls, about the same. But he was ignored. Hence, the hacker went on to hack the streamers of Dark Souls 3 to get the attention of the problem.

Dark Souls 3 Vulnerability Resolved?

Presently, FromSoftware and Bandai Namco, the publisher of the Dark Souls 3, are addressing the issue. A community-made anti-cheat mod called Blue Sentinel has been patched to protect the RCE vulnerability. Luckily, a hacker with malicious intent didn't find the RCE vulnerability before the situation got out of hand.

A Reddit user explains that only four people knew how to execute the RCE hack, two of which are Bue Sentinel developers. And the other two are people who helped unearth the issue. Presently, the game has been temporarily shut down to allow the team to investigate and resolve the issue.

