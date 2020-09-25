Dell G7 15 7500 With Intel 10th-Gen CPU & Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Paves Way To India News oi-Rohit Arora

Dell has added one more premium gaming machine to its portfolio in India. The new Dell G7 15 7500 is a 15-inch flagship gaming laptop with the latest Intel Core processor and the NVIDIA's GeForce RTX graphic card. The high-end gaming notebook features a precision glass trackpad and comes equipped with a dual-fan cooling system to keep the system cool and responsive for intense gameplay.

Dell has launched the new G7 15 7500 in two configurations. The base variant is powered by the Intel Core i7 CPU aided by 16GB RAM + 1TB SSD and is priced at Rs. 1,61,990. For a full-blown gaming experience, you can consider the higher variant which draws power from the Intel Core i9 processor and has 16GB RAM + 1TB SSD. It is priced at Rs. 2,07,990.

The premium gaming notebook has been launched in Mineral Black color variant and can be purchased from both the online and offline market. It is up for grabs on Flipkart, select Dell Exclusive Stores, and multi-brand outlets like Croma. Below are the detailed specifications of the new Dell G7 15 7500.

Dell G7 15 7500 Specifications

The new Dell G7 15 is a high-end gaming laptop with a very unique looking hinge. The company calls it 'Origami hinge design' and claims that it makes the design sturdier and also allow for a larger space and better airflow. The premium gaming laptop weighs 2.1 kg and has a thickness of 18.3mm. It comes with 'Mineral Black' chassis with silver accents.

Going by the product shots, the new gaming machine looks distinct and subtle.

The new G7 15 7500 flaunts a 15-inch FHD anti-glare display with an impressive 300Hz refresh rate; however, the 300 nits peak brightness level sounds a bit underwhelming. The G7 15 comes equipped with a 4-zone customizable RGB WASD spill-resistant keyboard with 12-zone chassis lighting and a precision glass trackpad.

Dell has also added a "Game Shift" macro key on the keypad that instantly activates the hyper-performance mode for heavy action scenes. To counter any heating issues while running the machine in the hyper-performance mode, Dell has added a dual-fan cooling system that should keep the system cool and responsive for intense gameplay.

You can buy the new gaming laptop in two configurations, 10th Gen Intel Core CPUs with up to i9 with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 2070 graphic card. The company promises faster boot-ups and expanded storage space with 1TB PCIe NVME SSD. For audio, the laptop features stereo speakers and also has Nahimic 3D Audio setup that offers intuitive audio and voice controls, as well as Audio Recon visual sound tracking for avid gamers.

The new Dell G7 15 7500 draws power from a 6 cell 86 WHr battery and has a full-size HDMI 2.0 port with up to 4K resolution support for external displays.

Overall, the new Dell G7 15 7500 is undoubtedly a premium gaming laptop but be ready to pay a hefty price for the features and hardware on offer. And if you are willing to spend a fortune on a gaming laptop, you must also check out the Asus ROG Strix G15 G512LV notebook. It's also an excellent gaming notebook in under Rs. 2 lacs price bracket. The Strix G15 G512LV is powered by the Intel Core i7-10750H CPU and uses the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GDDR6 6GB GPU.

