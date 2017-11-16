Dell launches Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming Laptop, Inspiron 27 7000 AIO in India

Dell India has introduced two new additions to its gaming portfolio. The newly launched Dell Inspiron 15 7000 (7577) gaming notebook and Inspiron 27 All-in-one, are already available for purchase on the the comapny's official website.

Both the new products are VR ready, allowing users to get a completely immersive experience while gaming. With Indian gaming industry expected to touch $801 million by 2022, the gaming landscape has in the country has evolved drastically thanks to the arrival of Augmented and Virtual Reality in the scenario. Dell has already a few exciting offerings around including the Alienware 15, Alienware 17, Alienware Aurora and Inspiron 15 7000 (7567).

"It is with immense pride, we say that the new Dell Inspiron 15 7000 (7577) is the most powerful Inspiron ever! In the AIO segment, Dell Inspiron 27 AIO will make its mark with customers, who are looking for high performance and exceptional experiences like Virtual Reality, premium content viewing experience with 4K UHD display," said Mr. Alen Joe Jose, Product Marketing Director, Consumer & Small Business, Dell, India commenting on the launch of Inspiron 15 7000 (7577) Dell Inspiron 27.

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 (7577) Gaming Notebook

This gaming notebook is powered by an Intel Core i7 quad-core processor combined with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 discrete GPU and NVIDIA Max-Q Design Technology. The device offers 6GB of GDDR5 memory, offering a smoother performance.

Here are the key features of the Inspiron 15 7000 (7577):

Smart Airflow: This laptop's mono-hinge design positions the display away from exhaust airflow. It also maximizes internal space so the quad-core CPU and discrete graphics systems stay cool.

IPS FHD display: Equipped with wide-viewing angle IPS anti-glare displays in FHD resolution, this Inspiron device provides clarity even in bright environments

Powerful audio system: The device offers Waves MaxxAudio Pro, rendering a sound stage that adds immersive dimensionality to music and videos.

Pro-grade cooling system: Its pro-grade cooling system comes with dual fans, oversized pipes and heat exchangers that prevent the system from overheating.

Connectivity features: For easy connectivity, Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming sports Thunderbolt 3 port (USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C with support for 40 Gbps Thunderbolt and DisplayPort).

SmartByte software: For a truly smooth viewing experience, the company is offering SmartByte software that helps prioritize visual content over regular data, resulting in an improved streaming experience as well as minimized buffering.

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 gaming notebook is retailed in India at the starting price of Rs. 1,27,390.

Dell Inspiron 27 7000 AIO

The Inspiron 27 7000 AIO, features VR ready graphics with Radeon RX 580 graphics card (GDDR5) and is powered by AMD 8-Core Ryzen processor.

Cutting edge graphics: Powered by the latest Radeon RX 580 graphics cards the AIO ensures optimized visual performance.

InfinityEdge: For utmost clarity and detail, the Inspiron 27 7000 AIO is fitted with a 27-inch InfinityEdge display with 4K Ultra Ultra HD display.

Powered by latest processor: The device offers the latest 65W "Ryzen" Core Desktop Class AMD Processors for a power-packed performance

Other features: This AIO is installed with features such as Windows Hello Password-less Entry, Face recognition on IR camera and Far Field Cortana Speech Recognition.

Dell Inspiron 27 7000 AIO is available in India at a starting price of Rs. 1,08,190.