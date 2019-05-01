Don't expect PlayStation 5 anytime before March 2020, says Sony News oi-Karan Sharma Sony confirmed that PlayStation 5 will not be going to launch before March 2020.

If you also waiting for the upcoming PlayStation 5 this year then this is not going to happen. This news might disappoint console lovers because Sony has confirmed that the PS5 will not be released anytime before March 31, 2020. The company revealed this information in its earnings call last week. However, the company has not revealed any specific date about the launch of the PS5.

Earlier, the company has announced that the PS4 has broken all the records with 96.8 million. The company has also confirmed that it has sold 17.8 million units last year in 2018, Sony is targeting 16 million units of sales for the coming year.

So far the company has not disclosed the name of the console but it does say, "increase in development expensed for the next generation console".

Sony is currently leading with a sales milestone of 100 million hardware sale. The company has already boosted software sales as well as PSN revenue. The profit includes add-on content, PS Plus subscriptions, PS Now, PSN services and full game downloads.

Systems architect Mark Cerny in a conversation told Wired that the upcoming PS5 will be equipped with an AMD Ryzen CPU, Radeon Navi GPU, support for ray tracing, and a solid state drive (SSD).

"I believe that we will be able to release it at an SRP [suggested retail price] that will be appealing to gamers in light of its advanced feature set," Cerny said to Rubin.

It will be very interesting to witness the launch of the upcoming console from Sony, but we have to wait until 2020 for that.

