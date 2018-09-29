ENGLISH

Dreamhack coming to India on December 21: Grab the tickets at Rs 399

Dreamhack is coming to India for the first time, this must be a great news for Indian gamers. The event will start from December 21 and last till 23. All you need to know.

    If you are a hardcore gamer then this might be a Christmas gift for you because the popular PC gaming festival Dreamhack is arriving in India for the first time. The event will take place in the country from December 21 to December 23 at NESCO Goregaon, Mumbai. The event will turn to be a big dream for gamers, as it will feature LAN parties, e-sports competitions, a bring your own computer section (BYOC), as well as cosplay championships, panels, and more.

    Dreamhack coming to India on December 21: Grab the tickets at Rs 399

    If you are not in the event and still want to enjoy it then don't worry because the entire event will go live on Voot. The event is organised by Gurgaon-based e-sports firm Nodwin. However, it will not be a free event and to take part in it you have to pay Rs 399 for the privilege. There are many events like this which have a free entry. However, the organizers believe that gamers will not think twice before paying for such an exciting event.

    With India, this will be the first outing in Asia for Dreamhack and the company seems to be very optimistic about its India prospects. Moreover, the international e-sports teams are also coming to Mumbai for Dreamhack, but the exact details are yet to be confirmed.

    "We are excited about entering another continent as DreamHack open its doors to the first DreamHack India event," said DreamHack CEO, Marcus Lindmark in a prepared statement. "The partnership with Nodwin Gaming helps us redefine professional gaming in India where we can offer something exciting and for millions of gamers across the region. This, we believe, will give the pro gamers the right setup to play at their full potential. Our goal is to build a healthy gaming ecosystem, and we look forward to helping build a successful and competitive event."

    Let's how Indian gamers are going to respond to the Dreamhack event. If you are interested in the event then head to their official website and register yourself for the participation.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 30, 2018, 9:00 [IST]
