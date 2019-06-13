Netflix Announces Stranger Things Mobile Game – E3 2019 News oi-Karan Sharma

It seems Netflix after becoming successful in the online video streaming is now also looking forward to the gaming industry. At E3 2019 the company has announced a new free-to-play Stranger Things mobile game which is basically a location-based RPG/puzzler game. The game is made out of the famous TV services from Netflix. The game sounds similar to Pokemon Go.

In the game, players need to explore The Upside Down - which is a parallel world for human on the web series. Netflix is working with developers from Next Games to bring the game out by 2020. According to the reports the game will be released on both Android and iOS platform.

"Our core focus will be to deliver on Stranger Things' rich and intense themes like friendship and supernatural adventure, and translate these into snack-sized entertainment on your mobile device," Next Games CEO Teemu Huuhtanen said while announcing the game.

He also added that the game will make use of Google Maps to allow users to play around the world. It seems that the game will also have plans to take on Pokemon Go because it has similar characteristics.

Next Games is a company which is known for the development of location-based games. The Walking Dead: Our World was one of the famous game which was launch on augmented reality. The game has received good popularity in the smartphone gaming industry let's see how Stranger Things mobile game is going to perform.