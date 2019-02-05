EA launches Apex Legends a Free-to-Play Battle Royal Game to take on PUBG and Fortnite

After the success of Fortnite and PUBG Mobile, all every big game publisher is trying their hands on the battle royale genre. Electronic Arts have also joined that latest trend, and launch its battle royale game called Apex Legends. The game is been developed by Respawn Entertainment, of Titanfall fame. Currently, the game is out for PS4, Xbox One, and Origin for PC as free-to-play. Just like any other battle royal, this one is also a squad-based game, where you can play as one of the eight legends with its own characteristics

According to EA, Apex Legends comes with some new feature which makes the gameplay more interesting and different from other battle royale game. The first is the Jumpmaster system, this will allow players to choose where there are dropped on the map. In Fortnite and PUBG you can choose the location for your paradrop but sometimes its difficult to control it well.

Apex Legends will allow you to choose whether you want to directly land in the centre of the map or somewhere else. Landing in the centre will give you top-tier loot but also increases the risks of conflict against rival squads. You can also start from the outskirts of the map and move into the middle by knocking down your enemies.

The game also comes with features like Respawn Beacons to create one-time-use locations where you can revive fallen squad members. You can also create an inventory system which will automatically attach gear and equipment to the correct weapon once you pick it up.

According to EA the first season of the Apex Legends will arrive in March 2019. Players can buy Battle Pass to get a cosmetic item which can also be earned through gameplay. It seems that the game will also feature season and themed events like Fortnite and PUBG, and with new updates, it will also bring new characters to the game.

