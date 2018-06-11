EA's Top 5 announcement E3 2018: Unravel Two, FIFA 19 and more

1) Unravel Two

The biggest suprise for the gamers wasn't the announcment of the Unravel Two's co-op mode, which was leaked earlier ahead of the launch. Unravel Two is available today on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It's great to get something playable during E3, and not just trailers after trailers.

2) With Champions League, FIFA 19

Bringing new FIFA game every year is like a tradition for EA Sports but this time Konami has decided not to renew the UEFA license it had for a few years. The biggest announcemnet for the FIFA 19 was its fully-licensed Champins League. This means that all the three UEFA tournament will be available in all their splendour across game modes. So it will be available in Career Mode, Ultimate Team and even on The Journey mode.

4) EA's answer to Xbox Game Pass

Just like Microsoft Xbox Game Pass, EA has also announced a new tier of subscription for the PC gamers, known as Origin Access Premier. The previous Origin Access is now renamed as Origin Access Basic and is Premier will give you unlimited and also earlier access to EA's biggest titles, including FIFA 19, Battlefield V, and Anthem.

So the 10-hour limit now vanishes and players can avail the services as much as they want. The new Origin Access Premier be available later this summer, for Rs. 999 per month ($15) or Rs. 6,499 per year ($100) which is not a bad deal if you really play games on a daily basis.

5) Battlefield V Royale mode

EA games have finally decided that this is the high time now and it must have to jump into some action again, thanks to games like Fortnite and PUBG. EA has decided to get on to some action with its first-person shooter franchise. The company has also done this with the Call of Duty. Now Battlefield V will receive a Royale mode. However, the mode will not be available on the launch date of the game which is October 19, but no need to be sad because it will be available sometime after the launch. In addition, EA will talk about it details in the coming months.

So these are the top five announcements what EA has done in the E3 event at Los Angeles Convention Center, Los Angeles, California, United States