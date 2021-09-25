Easy Anti-Cheat Feature Coming To Linux And Steam Deck News oi-Vivek

As we already know, Valve the parent company of Steam is coming up with a new Linux-based hand-held gaming console -- the Steam Deck. The company has been working hard to implement anti-cheat software on its devices to enable online multiplayer gaming.

This is a difficult thing to do, as each game uses a different version of the anti-cheat software. If the system does not have anti-cheat software associated with a specific game, it cannot be played on that device.

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney has confirmed that the EAC team has been working to bring Easy Anti-Cheat support to Linux and Steam Deck. Do note that, Easy Anti-Cheat was actually made available for PC game developers for free along with the free cross-platform voice communication service from Epic Online Services.

What Is Easy Anti-Cheat?

Easy Anti-Cheat is an anti-cheat service co-developed by Epic, which helps game developers to protect their titles from hacking or cheating. It is capable of handling millions of users and is based on a scalable system. Additionally, it also has the capability to detect new cheating techniques and offering complete protection to the game.

It uses the database to detect a possible hack along with machine learning. It runs in the background and even lists the accounts that use cheats on Epic Online Services Developer Portal. As this is currently available for free, most modern games have now come equipped with Easy Anti-Cheat service.

Easy Anti-Cheat Now Available For Mac And Linux

Starting from September 24, the Easy Anti-Cheat solution will be available for Linux and macOS game developers. These developers can now ship games for PCs running on Linux with support for Wine and Proton Compatability layers and activate anti-cheat support with just a click of a button via Epic Online Services Developer Portal.

As of now, Easy Anti-Cheat is available for free on all major PC platforms, which should help game developers launch their titles on more operating systems without worrying about cheaters and hackers. This also means, the upcoming Steam Deck will get more titles and will also support full-fledged online multiplayer gaming.

Source

Best Mobiles in India