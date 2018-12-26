EEC 2019: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB, 4GB and 3GB models confirmed

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Lok Sabha To Take Up Triple Talaq Bill On Dec 27 — Govt. Keen On Getting It Passed
- India vs Australia 3rd Test — Live Updates
- Christmas Wishes By Car/Bike Brands On Twitter
- Here Are The Top-10 Features We Saw On Smartphones In 2018
- Sensex Dives 350 Points On Global Market Turmoil
- Here Are Some Must-Visit Places In And Around Mandya
- What Is Diabetic Ketoacidosis? — Its Causes, Treatment & Prevention
- Inside Sara Ali Khan's Christmas Celebrations!
There are already many leaked pictures and early benchmarks weren't enough to prove the existence of upcoming Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060. Now a government filing has come up to concrete the information. It has been reported that Gigabyte is been busy in registering forty different variants of the GeForce 2060 with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).
This high number of filings not only point falls in different price point, but it will also fall in three different SKUs equipped with 6GB, 4GB and 3GB of video memory. It's been said that the company has registered graphics cards which comes with different types of video memory including GDDR6, GDDR5X, and even GDDR5.
The major deciding factor of the GeForce RTX 20-series GPUs is its higher prices. It seems that the company is planning for all these different SKUs to solve the problem of pricing. However, the performance between all these different versions of the RTX 2060 would be too varied. This will cause more confusion than helping in cutting down the price of the entry.
We will get more information on upcoming GPUs soon in Nvidia press conference which is happening at CES 2019 in January.
|GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 2060 AORUS XTREME Variants
|Model
|Memory Capacity
|Memory Type
|GV-N2060AORUS X-6GC
|6GB
|GDDR6
|GV-N2060AORUS X-6GD
|6GB
|GDDR5(X)
|GV-N2060AORUS X-4GC
|4GB
|GDDR6
|GV-N2060AORUS X-4GD
|4GB
|GDDR5(X)
|GV-N2060AORUS X-3GC
|3GB
|GDDR6
|GV-N2060AORUS X-3GD
|3GB
|GDDR5(X)
|Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2060 Series
|Model
|Codename
|RTX 2060 6GB
|GIGABYTE RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 AORUS Xtreme
|GV-N2060AORUS X-6GC
|GIGABYTE RTX 2060 6GB GDDR5 AORUS Xtreme
|GV-N2060AORUS X-6GD
|GIGABYTE RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 GAMING OC
|GV-N2060GAMING OC-6GD
|GIGABYTE RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 WindForce 2X OC
|GV-N2060WF2OC-6GD
|GIGABYTE RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 WindForce 3X OC
|GV-N2060WF3OC-6GD
|GIGABYTE RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 OC
|GV-N2060OC-6GD
|GIGABYTE RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 Mini ITX OC
|GV-N2060IXOC-6GD
|GIGABYTE RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 AORUS
|GV-N2060AORUS-6GC
|GIGABYTE RTX 2060 6GB GDDR5 AORUS
|GV-N2060AORUS-6GD
|GIGABYTE RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 GAMING
|GV-N2060GAMING-6GD
|GIGABYTE RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 WindForce 2X
|GV-N2060WF2-6GD
|GIGABYTE RTX 2060 6GB GDDR5
|GV-N2060D5-6GD
|GIGABYTE RTX 2060 6GB GDDR5 Mini ITX OC
|GV-N2060IX-6GD
| RTX 2060 4GB
|GIGABYTE RTX 2060 4GB GDDR6 AORUS Xtreme
|GV-N2060AORUS X-4GC
|GIGABYTE RTX 2060 4GB GDDR5 AORUS Xtreme
|GV-N2060AORUS X-4GD
|GIGABYTE RTX 2060 4GB GDDR5 GAMING OC
|GV-N2060GAMING OC-4GD
|GIGABYTE RTX 2060 4GB GDDR5 WindForce 2X OC
|GV-N2060WF2OC-4GD
|GIGABYTE RTX 2060 4GB GDDR5 WindForce 3X OC
|GV-N2060WF3OC-4GD
|GIGABYTE RTX 2060 4GB GDDR5 OC
|GV-N2060OC-4GD
|GIGABYTE RTX 2060 4GB GDDR5 Mini ITX OC
|GV-N2060IXOC-4GD
|GIGABYTE RTX 2060 4GB GDDR6 AORUS
|GV-N2060AORUS-4GC
|GIGABYTE RTX 2060 4GB GDDR5 AORUS
|GV-N2060AORUS-4GD
|GIGABYTE RTX 2060 4GB GDDR5 GAMING
|GV-N2060GAMING-4GD
|GIGABYTE RTX 2060 4GB GDDR5 WindForce 2X
|GV-N2060WF2-4GD
|GIGABYTE RTX 2060 4GB GDDR5
|GV-N2060D5-4GD
|GIGABYTE RTX 2060 4GB GDDR5 Mini ITX
|GV-N2060IX-4GD
| RTX 2060 3GB
|GIGABYTE RTX 2060 3GB GDDR6 AORUS Xtreme
|GV-N2060AORUS X-3GC
|GIGABYTE RTX 2060 3GB GDDR5 AORUS Xtreme
|GV-N2060AORUS X-3GD
|GIGABYTE RTX 2060 3GB GDDR5 GAMING OC
|GV-N2060GAMING OC-3GD
|GIGABYTE RTX 2060 3GB GDDR5 WindForce 2X OC
|GV-N2060WF2OC-3GD
|GIGABYTE RTX 2060 3GB GDDR5 WindForce 3X OC
|GV-N2060WF3OC-3GD
|GIGABYTE RTX 2060 3GB GDDR5 GAMING OC
|GV-N2060OC-3GD
|GIGABYTE RTX 2060 3GB GDDR5 Mini ITX OC
|GV-N2060IXOC-3GD
|GIGABYTE RTX 2060 3GB GDDR6 AORUS
|GV-N2060AORUS-3GC
|GIGABYTE RTX 2060 3GB GDDR5 AORUS
|GV-N2060AORUS-3GD
|GIGABYTE RTX 2060 3GB GDDR5 GAMING
|GV-N2060GAMING-3GD
|GIGABYTE RTX 2060 3GB GDDR5 WindForce 2X
|GV-N2060WF2-3GD
|GIGABYTE RTX 2060 3GB GDDR5
|GV-N2060D5-3GD
|GIGABYTE RTX 2060 3GB GDDR5 Mini ITX
|GV-N2060IX-3GD