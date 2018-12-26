EEC 2019: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB, 4GB and 3GB models confirmed

There are already many leaked pictures and early benchmarks weren't enough to prove the existence of upcoming Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060. Now a government filing has come up to concrete the information. It has been reported that Gigabyte is been busy in registering forty different variants of the GeForce 2060 with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

This high number of filings not only point falls in different price point, but it will also fall in three different SKUs equipped with 6GB, 4GB and 3GB of video memory. It's been said that the company has registered graphics cards which comes with different types of video memory including GDDR6, GDDR5X, and even GDDR5.

The major deciding factor of the GeForce RTX 20-series GPUs is its higher prices. It seems that the company is planning for all these different SKUs to solve the problem of pricing. However, the performance between all these different versions of the RTX 2060 would be too varied. This will cause more confusion than helping in cutting down the price of the entry.

We will get more information on upcoming GPUs soon in Nvidia press conference which is happening at CES 2019 in January.

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 2060 AORUS XTREME Variants

Model Memory Capacity Memory Type GV-N2060AORUS X-6GC 6GB GDDR6 GV-N2060AORUS X-6GD 6GB GDDR5(X) GV-N2060AORUS X-4GC 4GB GDDR6 GV-N2060AORUS X-4GD 4GB GDDR5(X) GV-N2060AORUS X-3GC 3GB GDDR6 GV-N2060AORUS X-3GD 3GB GDDR5(X)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2060 Series

Model Codename RTX 2060 6GB GIGABYTE RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 AORUS Xtreme GV-N2060AORUS X-6GC GIGABYTE RTX 2060 6GB GDDR5 AORUS Xtreme GV-N2060AORUS X-6GD GIGABYTE RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 GAMING OC GV-N2060GAMING OC-6GD GIGABYTE RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 WindForce 2X OC GV-N2060WF2OC-6GD GIGABYTE RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 WindForce 3X OC GV-N2060WF3OC-6GD GIGABYTE RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 OC GV-N2060OC-6GD GIGABYTE RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 Mini ITX OC GV-N2060IXOC-6GD GIGABYTE RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 AORUS GV-N2060AORUS-6GC GIGABYTE RTX 2060 6GB GDDR5 AORUS GV-N2060AORUS-6GD GIGABYTE RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 GAMING GV-N2060GAMING-6GD GIGABYTE RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 WindForce 2X GV-N2060WF2-6GD GIGABYTE RTX 2060 6GB GDDR5 GV-N2060D5-6GD GIGABYTE RTX 2060 6GB GDDR5 Mini ITX OC GV-N2060IX-6GD RTX 2060 4GB

GIGABYTE RTX 2060 4GB GDDR6 AORUS Xtreme GV-N2060AORUS X-4GC GIGABYTE RTX 2060 4GB GDDR5 AORUS Xtreme GV-N2060AORUS X-4GD GIGABYTE RTX 2060 4GB GDDR5 GAMING OC GV-N2060GAMING OC-4GD GIGABYTE RTX 2060 4GB GDDR5 WindForce 2X OC GV-N2060WF2OC-4GD GIGABYTE RTX 2060 4GB GDDR5 WindForce 3X OC GV-N2060WF3OC-4GD GIGABYTE RTX 2060 4GB GDDR5 OC GV-N2060OC-4GD GIGABYTE RTX 2060 4GB GDDR5 Mini ITX OC GV-N2060IXOC-4GD GIGABYTE RTX 2060 4GB GDDR6 AORUS GV-N2060AORUS-4GC GIGABYTE RTX 2060 4GB GDDR5 AORUS GV-N2060AORUS-4GD GIGABYTE RTX 2060 4GB GDDR5 GAMING GV-N2060GAMING-4GD GIGABYTE RTX 2060 4GB GDDR5 WindForce 2X GV-N2060WF2-4GD GIGABYTE RTX 2060 4GB GDDR5 GV-N2060D5-4GD GIGABYTE RTX 2060 4GB GDDR5 Mini ITX GV-N2060IX-4GD

RTX 2060 3GB

GIGABYTE RTX 2060 3GB GDDR6 AORUS Xtreme GV-N2060AORUS X-3GC GIGABYTE RTX 2060 3GB GDDR5 AORUS Xtreme GV-N2060AORUS X-3GD GIGABYTE RTX 2060 3GB GDDR5 GAMING OC GV-N2060GAMING OC-3GD GIGABYTE RTX 2060 3GB GDDR5 WindForce 2X OC GV-N2060WF2OC-3GD GIGABYTE RTX 2060 3GB GDDR5 WindForce 3X OC GV-N2060WF3OC-3GD GIGABYTE RTX 2060 3GB GDDR5 GAMING OC GV-N2060OC-3GD GIGABYTE RTX 2060 3GB GDDR5 Mini ITX OC GV-N2060IXOC-3GD GIGABYTE RTX 2060 3GB GDDR6 AORUS GV-N2060AORUS-3GC GIGABYTE RTX 2060 3GB GDDR5 AORUS GV-N2060AORUS-3GD GIGABYTE RTX 2060 3GB GDDR5 GAMING GV-N2060GAMING-3GD GIGABYTE RTX 2060 3GB GDDR5 WindForce 2X GV-N2060WF2-3GD GIGABYTE RTX 2060 3GB GDDR5 GV-N2060D5-3GD GIGABYTE RTX 2060 3GB GDDR5 Mini ITX GV-N2060IX-3GD

