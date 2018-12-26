ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

EEC 2019: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB, 4GB and 3GB models confirmed

There are already many leaked pictures and early benchmarks weren't enough to prove the existence of upcoming Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060. Now the new models are confirmed.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    There are already many leaked pictures and early benchmarks weren't enough to prove the existence of upcoming Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060. Now a government filing has come up to concrete the information. It has been reported that Gigabyte is been busy in registering forty different variants of the GeForce 2060 with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

    EEC 2019: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB, 4GB and 3GB models confirmed

     

    This high number of filings not only point falls in different price point, but it will also fall in three different SKUs equipped with 6GB, 4GB and 3GB of video memory. It's been said that the company has registered graphics cards which comes with different types of video memory including GDDR6, GDDR5X, and even GDDR5.

    The major deciding factor of the GeForce RTX 20-series GPUs is its higher prices. It seems that the company is planning for all these different SKUs to solve the problem of pricing. However, the performance between all these different versions of the RTX 2060 would be too varied. This will cause more confusion than helping in cutting down the price of the entry.

    We will get more information on upcoming GPUs soon in Nvidia press conference which is happening at CES 2019 in January.

    GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 2060 AORUS XTREME Variants
    		  
    ModelMemory CapacityMemory Type
    GV-N2060AORUS X-6GC6GBGDDR6
    GV-N2060AORUS X-6GD6GBGDDR5(X)
    GV-N2060AORUS X-4GC4GBGDDR6
    GV-N2060AORUS X-4GD4GBGDDR5(X)
    GV-N2060AORUS X-3GC3GBGDDR6
    GV-N2060AORUS X-3GD3GBGDDR5(X)

    Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2060 Series
    		 
    ModelCodename
    RTX 2060 6GB
    GIGABYTE RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 AORUS XtremeGV-N2060AORUS X-6GC
    GIGABYTE RTX 2060 6GB GDDR5 AORUS XtremeGV-N2060AORUS X-6GD
    GIGABYTE RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 GAMING OCGV-N2060GAMING OC-6GD
    GIGABYTE RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 WindForce 2X OCGV-N2060WF2OC-6GD
    GIGABYTE RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 WindForce 3X OCGV-N2060WF3OC-6GD
    GIGABYTE RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 OCGV-N2060OC-6GD
    GIGABYTE RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 Mini ITX OCGV-N2060IXOC-6GD
    GIGABYTE RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 AORUSGV-N2060AORUS-6GC
    GIGABYTE RTX 2060 6GB GDDR5 AORUSGV-N2060AORUS-6GD
    GIGABYTE RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 GAMINGGV-N2060GAMING-6GD
    GIGABYTE RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 WindForce 2XGV-N2060WF2-6GD
    GIGABYTE RTX 2060 6GB GDDR5GV-N2060D5-6GD
    GIGABYTE RTX 2060 6GB GDDR5 Mini ITX OCGV-N2060IX-6GD
      
                                                       RTX 2060 4GB
    		 
    GIGABYTE RTX 2060 4GB GDDR6 AORUS XtremeGV-N2060AORUS X-4GC
    GIGABYTE RTX 2060 4GB GDDR5 AORUS XtremeGV-N2060AORUS X-4GD
    GIGABYTE RTX 2060 4GB GDDR5 GAMING OCGV-N2060GAMING OC-4GD
    GIGABYTE RTX 2060 4GB GDDR5 WindForce 2X OCGV-N2060WF2OC-4GD
    GIGABYTE RTX 2060 4GB GDDR5 WindForce 3X OCGV-N2060WF3OC-4GD
    GIGABYTE RTX 2060 4GB GDDR5 OCGV-N2060OC-4GD
    GIGABYTE RTX 2060 4GB GDDR5 Mini ITX OCGV-N2060IXOC-4GD
    GIGABYTE RTX 2060 4GB GDDR6 AORUSGV-N2060AORUS-4GC
    GIGABYTE RTX 2060 4GB GDDR5 AORUSGV-N2060AORUS-4GD
    GIGABYTE RTX 2060 4GB GDDR5 GAMINGGV-N2060GAMING-4GD
    GIGABYTE RTX 2060 4GB GDDR5 WindForce 2XGV-N2060WF2-4GD
    GIGABYTE RTX 2060 4GB GDDR5GV-N2060D5-4GD
    GIGABYTE RTX 2060 4GB GDDR5 Mini ITXGV-N2060IX-4GD
      

    		 
                                                    RTX 2060 3GB
    		 
    GIGABYTE RTX 2060 3GB GDDR6 AORUS XtremeGV-N2060AORUS X-3GC
    GIGABYTE RTX 2060 3GB GDDR5 AORUS XtremeGV-N2060AORUS X-3GD
    GIGABYTE RTX 2060 3GB GDDR5 GAMING OCGV-N2060GAMING OC-3GD
    GIGABYTE RTX 2060 3GB GDDR5 WindForce 2X OCGV-N2060WF2OC-3GD
    GIGABYTE RTX 2060 3GB GDDR5 WindForce 3X OCGV-N2060WF3OC-3GD
    GIGABYTE RTX 2060 3GB GDDR5 GAMING OCGV-N2060OC-3GD
    GIGABYTE RTX 2060 3GB GDDR5 Mini ITX OCGV-N2060IXOC-3GD
    GIGABYTE RTX 2060 3GB GDDR6 AORUSGV-N2060AORUS-3GC
    GIGABYTE RTX 2060 3GB GDDR5 AORUSGV-N2060AORUS-3GD
    GIGABYTE RTX 2060 3GB GDDR5 GAMINGGV-N2060GAMING-3GD
    GIGABYTE RTX 2060 3GB GDDR5 WindForce 2XGV-N2060WF2-3GD
    GIGABYTE RTX 2060 3GB GDDR5GV-N2060D5-3GD
    GIGABYTE RTX 2060 3GB GDDR5 Mini ITXGV-N2060IX-3GD

    Source

    Read More About: gigabyte rtx 2060 NVIDIA gaming news
    Story first published: Wednesday, December 26, 2018, 14:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 26, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue